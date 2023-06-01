News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
26
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
Metn
27
o
Keserwan
27
o
North
24
o
South
25
o
Bekaa
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
Metn
27
o
Keserwan
27
o
North
24
o
South
25
o
Bekaa
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Hezbollah members accused of deliberately killing an Irish soldier in southern Lebanon: Judicial source to AFP
Lebanon News
2023-06-01 | 08:55
High views
Share
Share
1
min
Hezbollah members accused of deliberately killing an Irish soldier in southern Lebanon: Judicial source to AFP
The military judiciary accused on Thursday five members of Hezbollah, one of whom is in custody, of intentional murder in the attack on a patrol of the Irish battalion serving in the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) in southern Lebanon, which resulted in the killing of an Irish soldier, a judicial source told Agence France-Presse.
The indictment issued by the First Military Investigative Judge, Fadi Sawwan, accused individuals affiliated with Hezbollah of "forming a criminal group and executing a single criminal project."
He confirmed that the actions of the detained individual, Mohammad Ayyad, and four fugitives from justice fall under the fifth paragraph of Article 549 of the Lebanese Penal Code, which states that "if a crime is committed against a public official while performing their duties, or in connection with their duties, or because of their duties, the perpetrator shall be punished by death."
The decision, which spans thirty pages and was seen by the Agence France-Presse, concludes that the individuals mentioned are guilty of "intentional murder."
They have all been referred to the military court for trial. Judge Sawwan also handed a copy of the indictment to the UNIFIL force.
AFP
Lebanon News
Hezbollah
Members
Accused
Deliberately
Killing
Irish
Soldier
South
Lebanon
Next
#OurWorldOurPlayground: LBCI's Campaign Spotlights Three Lebanese Teams Competing on the Global Basketball Stage
Khalil: Measures taken in cooperation with IMF form foundation for structural transformation
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:50
BRICS conference in South Africa: Deliberating membership amidst economic growth and geopolitical implications
News Bulletin Reports
10:50
BRICS conference in South Africa: Deliberating membership amidst economic growth and geopolitical implications
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-26
Opposition, Change MPs condemn Hezbollah's military maneuver, say it challenges Lebanon’s sovereignty
Lebanon News
2023-05-26
Opposition, Change MPs condemn Hezbollah's military maneuver, say it challenges Lebanon’s sovereignty
0
World
2023-05-10
Two Suspected Hezbollah Members Arrested in Northern Germany
World
2023-05-10
Two Suspected Hezbollah Members Arrested in Northern Germany
0
Variety
2023-05-01
Lebanon Diving Center's team discover sea cave south of Tyre, Lebanon
Variety
2023-05-01
Lebanon Diving Center's team discover sea cave south of Tyre, Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:03
Exploring the consequences of electing a president regardless of sectarian affiliations
News Bulletin Reports
12:03
Exploring the consequences of electing a president regardless of sectarian affiliations
0
Variety
11:58
Rajwa Al-Saif shines in Elie Saab's design on her wedding day to Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan
Variety
11:58
Rajwa Al-Saif shines in Elie Saab's design on her wedding day to Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:36
Jihad Azour gains momentum in parliamentary race: A clash of numbers and uncertainties
News Bulletin Reports
11:36
Jihad Azour gains momentum in parliamentary race: A clash of numbers and uncertainties
0
Lebanon News
10:44
#OurWorldOurPlayground: LBCI's Campaign Spotlights Three Lebanese Teams Competing on the Global Basketball Stage
Lebanon News
10:44
#OurWorldOurPlayground: LBCI's Campaign Spotlights Three Lebanese Teams Competing on the Global Basketball Stage
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-05-31
US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate
World
2023-05-31
US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-26
A new era in Lebanese politics: Taymour Jumblatt's leadership challenges
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-26
A new era in Lebanese politics: Taymour Jumblatt's leadership challenges
0
Variety
2023-02-07
Google takes on ChatGPT with Bard and shows off AI in search
Variety
2023-02-07
Google takes on ChatGPT with Bard and shows off AI in search
0
World
05:00
Kosovo president calls on Serbia to stop destabilising country
World
05:00
Kosovo president calls on Serbia to stop destabilising country
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-05-31
US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate
World
2023-05-31
US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate
0
Middle East
2023-05-30
Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun
Middle East
2023-05-30
Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
13:23
US House Leaders urge Blinken to enforce targeted sanctions on Lebanon's politicians amid escalating crisis
Lebanon News
13:23
US House Leaders urge Blinken to enforce targeted sanctions on Lebanon's politicians amid escalating crisis
2
Lebanon News
08:55
Hezbollah members accused of deliberately killing an Irish soldier in southern Lebanon: Judicial source to AFP
Lebanon News
08:55
Hezbollah members accused of deliberately killing an Irish soldier in southern Lebanon: Judicial source to AFP
3
Middle East
09:18
Iran plans to escalate attacks against US troops in Syria, documents show: WP
Middle East
09:18
Iran plans to escalate attacks against US troops in Syria, documents show: WP
4
Middle East
00:41
Here’s how Jordan’s royal wedding will reverberate across the region and beyond
Middle East
00:41
Here’s how Jordan’s royal wedding will reverberate across the region and beyond
5
Middle East
04:21
Britain’s William and Kate make surprise arrival for Jordan’s royal wedding day
Middle East
04:21
Britain’s William and Kate make surprise arrival for Jordan’s royal wedding day
6
Press Highlights
04:29
Lebanese judiciary questions BDL's Salameh over German arrest warrant
Press Highlights
04:29
Lebanese judiciary questions BDL's Salameh over German arrest warrant
7
Variety
00:29
EV maker Lucid to raise $3 bln, mainly from Saudi's PIF
Variety
00:29
EV maker Lucid to raise $3 bln, mainly from Saudi's PIF
8
Variety
11:58
Rajwa Al-Saif shines in Elie Saab's design on her wedding day to Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan
Variety
11:58
Rajwa Al-Saif shines in Elie Saab's design on her wedding day to Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More