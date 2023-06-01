Hezbollah members accused of deliberately killing an Irish soldier in southern Lebanon: Judicial source to AFP

Lebanon News
2023-06-01 | 08:55
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Hezbollah members accused of deliberately killing an Irish soldier in southern Lebanon: Judicial source to AFP
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
1min
Hezbollah members accused of deliberately killing an Irish soldier in southern Lebanon: Judicial source to AFP

The military judiciary accused on Thursday five members of Hezbollah, one of whom is in custody, of intentional murder in the attack on a patrol of the Irish battalion serving in the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) in southern Lebanon, which resulted in the killing of an Irish soldier, a judicial source told Agence France-Presse.
The indictment issued by the First Military Investigative Judge, Fadi Sawwan, accused individuals affiliated with Hezbollah of "forming a criminal group and executing a single criminal project."
He confirmed that the actions of the detained individual, Mohammad Ayyad, and four fugitives from justice fall under the fifth paragraph of Article 549 of the Lebanese Penal Code, which states that "if a crime is committed against a public official while performing their duties, or in connection with their duties, or because of their duties, the perpetrator shall be punished by death."

The decision, which spans thirty pages and was seen by the Agence France-Presse, concludes that the individuals mentioned are guilty of "intentional murder." 
They have all been referred to the military court for trial. Judge Sawwan also handed a copy of the indictment to the UNIFIL force.
 
AFP

Lebanon News

Hezbollah

Members

Accused

Deliberately

Killing

Irish

Soldier

South

Lebanon

LBCI Next
#OurWorldOurPlayground: LBCI's Campaign Spotlights Three Lebanese Teams Competing on the Global Basketball Stage
Khalil: Measures taken in cooperation with IMF form foundation for structural transformation
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:50

BRICS conference in South Africa: Deliberating membership amidst economic growth and geopolitical implications

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-26

Opposition, Change MPs condemn Hezbollah's military maneuver, say it challenges Lebanon’s sovereignty

LBCI
World
2023-05-10

Two Suspected Hezbollah Members Arrested in Northern Germany

LBCI
Variety
2023-05-01

Lebanon Diving Center's team discover sea cave south of Tyre, Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:03

Exploring the consequences of electing a president regardless of sectarian affiliations

LBCI
Variety
11:58

Rajwa Al-Saif shines in Elie Saab's design on her wedding day to Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:36

Jihad Azour gains momentum in parliamentary race: A clash of numbers and uncertainties

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:44

#OurWorldOurPlayground: LBCI's Campaign Spotlights Three Lebanese Teams Competing on the Global Basketball Stage

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-05-31

US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-26

A new era in Lebanese politics: Taymour Jumblatt's leadership challenges

LBCI
Variety
2023-02-07

Google takes on ChatGPT with Bard and shows off AI in search

LBCI
World
05:00

Kosovo president calls on Serbia to stop destabilising country

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-05-31

US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate

LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-30

Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:23

US House Leaders urge Blinken to enforce targeted sanctions on Lebanon's politicians amid escalating crisis

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:55

Hezbollah members accused of deliberately killing an Irish soldier in southern Lebanon: Judicial source to AFP

LBCI
Middle East
09:18

Iran plans to escalate attacks against US troops in Syria, documents show: WP

LBCI
Middle East
00:41

Here’s how Jordan’s royal wedding will reverberate across the region and beyond

LBCI
Middle East
04:21

Britain’s William and Kate make surprise arrival for Jordan’s royal wedding day

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:29

Lebanese judiciary questions BDL's Salameh over German arrest warrant

LBCI
Variety
00:29

EV maker Lucid to raise $3 bln, mainly from Saudi's PIF

LBCI
Variety
11:58

Rajwa Al-Saif shines in Elie Saab's design on her wedding day to Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More