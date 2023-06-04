Yacoubian to LBCI: It is possible that Berri will call a session to elect a president on Thursday, and we will do what is best for the Lebanese

MP Paula Yacoubian saw that forces are maneuvering through the name of Jihad Azour, perhaps to improve the conditions for another president's access to the Presidential Palace, considering that the issue of Azour's candidacy is not serious.



Yacoubian stressed on LBCI's TV show "Nharkom Said" program that Jihad Azour is not a figure for maneuvering, negotiating, or "burning" for the sake of reaching a third figure for the presidency.



She revealed that there is a possibility that Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri will call for a session to elect a president on Thursday, stressing that efforts must be intensified to reach an agreement until the date of the session.



She pointed out that if we reach the choice of Azour or the head of the Marada Movement, Sleiman Frangieh, in parliament, "we will do what is best for the Lebanese."



Yacoubian confirmed that the opposition is in constant contact with Azour, calling for an apparent convergence over his name for a serious "pointage."



Yacoubian considered that the vacuum is the first candidate for the political system, pointing out that there is no candidate close to Hezbollah more than Frangieh.