Israel eyes Syria amid US push to expand Abraham Accords, debate grows over Lebanon front

News Bulletin Reports
26-06-2025 | 12:57
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Israel eyes Syria amid US push to expand Abraham Accords, debate grows over Lebanon front
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Israel eyes Syria amid US push to expand Abraham Accords, debate grows over Lebanon front

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Mariella Succar

As Israeli officials place growing hopes on comments by U.S. presidential envoy Steve Witkoff suggesting an imminent expansion of the Abraham Accords, attention has turned toward Syria, which Israeli sources view as the most likely candidate for normalization with Tel Aviv.

At the same time, internal divisions are deepening over the future of the war with Lebanon, amid reports that U.S. President Donald Trump is making a new push to resolve the conflict.

In Israel, concern is rising over proposed arrangements that critics say fail to ensure long-term security on the Lebanese front. 

During the most recent meeting in Ras Naqoura, the Israeli military rejected calls to withdraw from five strategic points unless Hezbollah’s weapons are dismantled across Lebanon.

While security officials have expressed optimism that Trump may succeed in persuading Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to accept a U.S. proposal during his upcoming visit to Washington, warnings have resurfaced about the risks of failing to secure clear guarantees for Israel’s safety.

Israeli officials say Iran continues to bolster Hezbollah despite the ongoing war, funneling funds used to purchase weapons, rebuild weapons production infrastructure, and pay Hezbollah fighters’ salaries. 

This, they argue, justifies continued military operations in Lebanon.

They also remain wary of any U.S. roadmap that does not explicitly remove the threat posed by Hezbollah—drawing parallels to the ceasefire with Iran, which ended the conflict without eliminating what Israel sees as existential threats from Iran’s nuclear program and ballistic missile capabilities.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

US

Envoy

Steve Witkoff

Lebanon

Syria

Israel

Abraham Accords

Conflict

LBCI Next
US letter to Lebanon: Pushing Lebanon toward Hezbollah disarmament
Terror returns? Damascus church bombing sparks Lebanese probe into ISIS ties
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-12

Multi-front tensions: Israel eyes US-Iran nuclear talks in Oman while expanding Gaza occupation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-14

Trump offers Syria a new path: Sanctions lifted, Abraham Accords on the table

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-30

Amid Gaza war and Iran tensions, US Envoys to tour Israel’s northern front

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-09

A fragile peace: Israel looks toward northern front ceasefire as military dissension grows

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:24

Suspect in Damascus church bombing? Lebanon arrest raises ISIS concerns — here’s what we know

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:17

Trump flips script on Iran: Oil sales to China now 'just business'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Electoral amendments: The battle for expatriate voting rights in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

US letter to Lebanon: Pushing Lebanon toward Hezbollah disarmament

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-22

Blast rocks church in Syria's Damascus: Witnesses tell Reuters

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-24

Bank Audi and Neo Digital Bank introduce Google Pay services in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:20

Walid Jumblatt says Progressive Socialist Party handed over its weapons, urges others to follow

LBCI
Middle East News
09:54

Netanyahu thanks Trump for 'support' over corruption trial

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:02

Elon Musk expresses interest in Lebanon’s telecom sector during call with President Aoun

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:20

Walid Jumblatt says Progressive Socialist Party handed over its weapons, urges others to follow

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:09

Explosion of weapons-laden pickup sparks fire in Hermel outskirts

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

US letter to Lebanon: Pushing Lebanon toward Hezbollah disarmament

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:00

Israeli army claims killing Radwan Force and surveillance unit commanders in South Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:57

Israel eyes Syria amid US push to expand Abraham Accords, debate grows over Lebanon front

LBCI
Middle East News
06:34

Iran's Khamenei hails 'victory' in first remarks since Israel truce

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:47

Israeli drone strike targets Bobcat vehicle in South Lebanon, causes several injuries

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More