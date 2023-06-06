Mneimneh to LBCI: Consultations ongoing with other political forces over upcoming parliamentary session

MP Ibrahim Mneimneh announced on Tuesday that consultations are being held with other political forces to make a decision on voting in the upcoming parliamentary session.

He said, "We will not endorse any nomination before reaching an agreement on a political agenda, candidate, and his vision. We prefer to seek an internal settlement."



He believed that former Minister of Finance Jihad Azour does not represent their aspirations to a great extent, and they have reservations about the nomination of former Minister Sleiman Frangieh, stating, "We would have preferred to move towards a political understanding."



He also pointed out that "Frangieh represents division and discord, and the majority of Lebanese reject his nomination. We question the type of tenure he promises us, and we hold him responsible for the security messages that try to pave his way, such as the image of Azour with martyr Shatah.”



“We are not in a position to pass judgments, but from a political evaluation standpoint, we do not consider Azour as our candidate for change, given his previous political performance and our stance on the previous political era that led to the current collapse," Mneimneh added.



He emphasized that "Hezbollah must realize and acknowledge that neither the regional context nor the Lebanese people nor the current form and composition of the council allow for the imposition of Sleiman Frangieh."



He added, "There is no possibility for Frangieh to succeed, and I hope the matter does not prolong, relying on regional variables."



Regarding the option of a third candidate, he said, "The discussion has not concluded among the forces, and the choice is not limited to a name.”



“There are several options, and there is no separation between the name and their political agenda," he added.



As for the possibility of nominating the Army Commander, he answered, "There is no problem with the person of the Army Commander, but we are keen on the military institution and the continuity of civil political work."