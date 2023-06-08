News
Minister Colonna: France prioritizes Lebanon's presidential election amid economic challenges
Lebanon News
2023-06-08 | 07:19
Minister Colonna: France prioritizes Lebanon's presidential election amid economic challenges
The Lebanese Foreign Affairs and Emigrants Minister, Abdallah Bou Habib, met with his French counterpart, Minister Catherine Colonna, on the sidelines of the ministerial meeting of the Global Coalition against ISIS held in Riyadh.
During the meeting, the two ministers discussed the issue of the Lebanese ambassador to France, the Syrian displacement file in Lebanon, and the presidential elections.
However, Minister Colonna emphasized that France does not have a presidential candidate; instead, what matters is for Lebanon to have a president, especially in these difficult economic conditions.
The French minister also informed about President Macron appointing his former Foreign Minister, Jean-Yves Le Drian, as an envoy to Lebanon, where he will work to expedite electing a president for the Lebanese Republic.
For his part, Minister Bou Habib stressed the importance of France's support for the Lebanese stance on the Syrian displacement issue.
Exploring Lebanon's gems: The Chouf and Batroun, year-round tourist hotspots
Lebanon's remittances: UNDP report sheds light on high remittances-to-GDP ratio
Previous
