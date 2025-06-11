Le Drian returns to Beirut, revives French role in Lebanon’s crisis

News Bulletin Reports
11-06-2025 | 12:58
High views
Le Drian returns to Beirut, revives French role in Lebanon's crisis
3min
Le Drian returns to Beirut, revives French role in Lebanon’s crisis

Report by Toni Mrad, English adaptation by Mariella Succar

France — often referred to as Lebanon’s “tender mother” — has renewed its diplomatic engagement in the country through the return of presidential envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian.

One of Le Drian’s most notable meetings took place away from the media spotlight with Mohammad Raad, head of Hezbollah’s parliamentary bloc, Loyalty to the Resistance. According to information obtained by LBCI, the talks were described as positive.

During the meeting, Raad emphasized that the key to stability in Lebanon lies in halting Israeli attacks and ensuring a full Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese territory — goals that require strong international pressure, particularly from guarantor countries such as France and the United States.

On the issue of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), Raad affirmed that Hezbollah supports the extension of the peacekeeping mission under the terms of U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701 — a position aligned with the stance of Lebanon’s three top officials.

While Le Drian heard Hezbollah’s views, he, in turn, stressed the importance of advancing reforms — particularly the banking restructuring law and legislation addressing the financial gap. According to sources, he received support for moving forward on these key reforms.

Le Drian also discussed these issues — along with the question of ensuring the state’s exclusive control over arms — in meetings with several Lebanese political figures, including MPs Michel Douaihy and Fouad Makhzoumi, Free Patriotic Movement leader Gebran Bassil, Kataeb Party leader Samy Gemayel, and Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea.

But the broader question remains: What real and effective role can France play in Lebanon? And is it capable of easing pressure from Saudi Arabia and the United States, both of which place Hezbollah’s disarmament at the forefront of their demands?

What can be said is that Paris appears to be trying to revive the reform agenda, which has taken a backseat to the issue of weapons. Whether France will succeed in this effort remains to be seen.

France’s role may be more impactful when it comes to the extension of UNIFIL’s mandate in southern Lebanon. In addition to being a permanent member of the U.N. Security Council, France also holds the role of "penholder" — responsible for drafting Council resolutions and statements, including those related to Lebanon.

Since Le Drian’s last visit to Beirut, France has managed to reopen discussions on UNIFIL ahead of the renewal deadline in late August — a renewal that this year coincides with a rise in tensions and incidents involving the international force.

In the end, France — through Le Drian — appears once again not only to be offering assistance to Lebanon, but also working to reinforce its presence and role on the Lebanese stage.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

France

Lebanon

State

Diplomacy

Hezbollah

Weapons

Reforms

