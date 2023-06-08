News
IMF says Lebanon needs urgent economic reforms to stop deepening crisis
2023-06-08 | 12:36
IMF says Lebanon needs urgent economic reforms to stop deepening crisis
Lebanon must take urgent action on comprehensive economic reforms to avoid "irreversible consequences" for its economy, the International Monetary Fund said on Thursday.
IMF spokesperson Julie Kozack told reporters that IMF staff concluded an Article 4 consultation with Lebanese authorities on June 1, and concluded that reforms were urgently needed to arrest the "severe and deepening crisis" facing the economy.
"Lebanon needs urgent action to implement a comprehensive economic reform program to arrest the severe and deepening crisis and to allow Lebanon's economy to recover," Kozack said, adding that the IMF was concerned that delays in implementing key reforms were keeping the economy severely depressed.
"We are concerned about irreversible consequences for the economy, especially for the poor citizens of Lebanon and the middle class," she said.
Kozack said the IMF remained engaged and was willing to support Lebanon, but the country would also need strong financial support from the broader international community to cover the "very large financial needs" it faces in coming years.
Reuters
