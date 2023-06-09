Randa Takieddine to LBCI: France seeks any proposal that contributes to the success of the electoral process

Journalist Randa Takieddine has announced that French President Emmanuel Macron's initiative towards Lebanon is positive, demonstrating his concern and alertness to the deteriorating situation in Lebanon.



On LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, Takieddine pointed out that it is inaccurate to claim that the French stance aligns with Sleiman Frangieh. On the contrary, France seeks any proposal that contributes to the success of the electoral process.



What matters most to France is not the name but having a president capable of forming a government to implement reforms without hindrance.