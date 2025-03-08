News
Who is Michel Issa, selected as US ambassador to Lebanon, succeeding Lisa A. Johnson?
Lebanon News
08-03-2025 | 07:33
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Who is Michel Issa, selected as US ambassador to Lebanon, succeeding Lisa A. Johnson?
U.S. President Donald Trump has recently appointed Michel Issa as the new U.S. ambassador to Lebanon, succeeding Lisa A. Johnson. Originally from Bsous, Aley, Issa spent his childhood in Beirut before moving to Paris and later New York. He is now retired and resides in Florida.
Michel Issa is a highly accomplished CEO, businessman, and investor with a rich banking and automotive background.
He moved to Paris as a child, where he pursued a degree in economics at the University of Paris X. He further advanced his education at the prestigious Cours D’ Etudes Superieures de Banque Institutes.
Michel began his career in the financial sector, gaining extensive experience as a currency trader and senior foreign exchange trader at renowned institutions such as UBAF, Chase Manhattan Bank, Banque Indosuez, and Credit Agricole.
He rose to prominence in the banking world, managing trading floors in Paris and New York, implementing innovative financial instruments, and leading key committees focused on credit and compliance.
Michel’s leadership in banking was marked by his successful design and supervision of a state-of-the-art trading floor, which earned him recognition in top financial publications.
His contributions extended beyond daily operations, as he frequently participated in industry panels, discussing topics such as credit, compliance, and the impact of technology on the financial sector.
In 1999, Michel shifted careers to pursue his passion for automobiles. He acquired Porsche, Audi, and Volkswagen dealerships.
With his keen business acumen and background in banking, Michel built a successful company that achieved $35 million in annual sales. After growing the business, he decided to split the dealerships into three separate entities and sold them in 2010.
His love for sports complements Michel’s entrepreneurial spirit. From an early age, he competed internationally in track and field and later developed a passion for tennis and golf.
Among his many roles, Michel has served as the CEO of the Newton Investment Group (2011 - Present), Vice President and Deputy Treasurer at Credit Agricole Indosuez (1985 - 1997), and Foreign Exchange and Money Market Trader at UBAF (1978 - 1982), where he applied his vast experience in business and management.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Michel Issa
United States
Ambassador
Lisa A. Johnson
Donald Trump
