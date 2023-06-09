Israeli forces launch smoke bombs in Kfarchouba amid escalating border tensions

Amidst escalating tensions along the Lebanese-Israeli border, Israeli forces reportedly launched smoke bombs toward the residents of Kfarchouba, resulting in injuries to a civilian and damage to a vehicle.



This incident occurred after the local residents crossed the barbed wire barrier installed by Israel near the Sammaka site. They managed to remove a portion of the barrier and retaliated by pelting Israeli soldiers and their vehicles with stones in response to the Israeli forces launching smoke bombs.



Furthermore, the residents partially filled a trench that Israeli bulldozers had been digging along the so-called Blue Line. In response, Israel deployed a Merkava tank in the vicinity of Sammaka.



Lebanese army soldiers assumed combat positions at the Kfarchouba border point while additional troops were deployed to confront the Israeli enemy.





