Israeli forces launch smoke bombs in Kfarchouba amid escalating border tensions

Lebanon News
2023-06-09 | 06:42
High views
Israeli forces launch smoke bombs in Kfarchouba amid escalating border tensions
Israeli forces launch smoke bombs in Kfarchouba amid escalating border tensions

Amidst escalating tensions along the Lebanese-Israeli border, Israeli forces reportedly launched smoke bombs toward the residents of Kfarchouba, resulting in injuries to a civilian and damage to a vehicle.

This incident occurred after the local residents crossed the barbed wire barrier installed by Israel near the Sammaka site. They managed to remove a portion of the barrier and retaliated by pelting Israeli soldiers and their vehicles with stones in response to the Israeli forces launching smoke bombs.

Furthermore, the residents partially filled a trench that Israeli bulldozers had been digging along the so-called Blue Line. In response, Israel deployed a Merkava tank in the vicinity of Sammaka.

Lebanese army soldiers assumed combat positions at the Kfarchouba border point while additional troops were deployed to confront the Israeli enemy.


UNIFIL's Spokesperson urges effective coordination to maintain stability in Kfarchouba
Previous






