Prime Minister Mikati's stance on military and security promotions

Lebanon News
2023-06-09 | 09:23
High views
Prime Minister Mikati&#39;s stance on military and security promotions
Prime Minister Mikati's stance on military and security promotions

The media office of Prime Minister Najib Mikati issued a statement saying: "Regarding the circulated positions attributed to the Prime Minister regarding the military and security promotions decree, sometimes attributed to informed, we would like to clarify that the Prime Minister's stance on the matter is formulated after consulting with the relevant parties to ensure the desired benefits for the military institutions. Any statements suggesting otherwise are mere speculation, leaks, or wishful thinking aimed at misrepresenting the Prime Minister's stance."

