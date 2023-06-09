News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
31
o
Metn
31
o
Keserwan
31
o
North
31
o
South
30
o
Bekaa
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Event
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
31
o
Metn
31
o
Keserwan
31
o
North
31
o
South
30
o
Bekaa
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Prime Minister Mikati's stance on military and security promotions
Lebanon News
2023-06-09 | 09:23
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Prime Minister Mikati's stance on military and security promotions
The media office of Prime Minister Najib Mikati issued a statement saying: "Regarding the circulated positions attributed to the Prime Minister regarding the military and security promotions decree, sometimes attributed to informed, we would like to clarify that the Prime Minister's stance on the matter is formulated after consulting with the relevant parties to ensure the desired benefits for the military institutions. Any statements suggesting otherwise are mere speculation, leaks, or wishful thinking aimed at misrepresenting the Prime Minister's stance."
Lebanon News
Prime
Minister
PM
Najib Mikati
Stance
Military
Security
Promotions
Lebanon
Next
The unknown outcome: The June 14 session and Jumblatt's ‘confrontation whistle’
IMF says Lebanon needs urgent economic reforms to stop deepening crisis
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
2023-06-08
Lebanon's absent Caretaker Prime Minister: Mikati's decision to skip Brussels conference
Press Highlights
2023-06-08
Lebanon's absent Caretaker Prime Minister: Mikati's decision to skip Brussels conference
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-30
Public Works Minister affirms Lebanon's commitment to international aviation safety, security standards
Lebanon News
2023-05-30
Public Works Minister affirms Lebanon's commitment to international aviation safety, security standards
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-22
Prime Minister Mikati and UN Coordinator Wronecka discuss Lebanese developments and Arab Summit outcomes
Lebanon News
2023-05-22
Prime Minister Mikati and UN Coordinator Wronecka discuss Lebanese developments and Arab Summit outcomes
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-20
Prime Minister Mikati stresses the importance of reconnecting Lebanon with the Arab world
Lebanon News
2023-05-20
Prime Minister Mikati stresses the importance of reconnecting Lebanon with the Arab world
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:02
Productive meeting of Bishops: Patience urged amid presidential nomination controversy
News Bulletin Reports
12:02
Productive meeting of Bishops: Patience urged amid presidential nomination controversy
0
Lebanon News
11:23
Beirut Governor orders sealing and closure of unauthorized public parking lots
Lebanon News
11:23
Beirut Governor orders sealing and closure of unauthorized public parking lots
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:47
Road-map for prosperity: Lebanon's participation in Iraq's "Road to Development" project
News Bulletin Reports
10:47
Road-map for prosperity: Lebanon's participation in Iraq's "Road to Development" project
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:40
Lebanon's displacement crisis in focus at Brussels conference on Syrian refugees
News Bulletin Reports
10:40
Lebanon's displacement crisis in focus at Brussels conference on Syrian refugees
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-12
Organized theft of high-tension towers causes power outage in Bekaa, Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-12
Organized theft of high-tension towers causes power outage in Bekaa, Lebanon
0
Press Highlights
2023-04-05
Paris court postpones hearing on seizure of Riad Salameh's assets
Press Highlights
2023-04-05
Paris court postpones hearing on seizure of Riad Salameh's assets
0
Press Highlights
2023-01-09
Will Hezbollah's rigid position push Bassil to a presidential agreement with Geagea?
Press Highlights
2023-01-09
Will Hezbollah's rigid position push Bassil to a presidential agreement with Geagea?
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-19
The process of international arrest warrants: What is next for Riad Salameh?
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-19
The process of international arrest warrants: What is next for Riad Salameh?
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
02:26
Presidential Elections 101: Unveiling Lebanon's Presidential elections’ history
Lebanon News
02:26
Presidential Elections 101: Unveiling Lebanon's Presidential elections’ history
2
Press Highlights
00:49
The unknown outcome: The June 14 session and Jumblatt's ‘confrontation whistle’
Press Highlights
00:49
The unknown outcome: The June 14 session and Jumblatt's ‘confrontation whistle’
3
Press Highlights
00:59
Le Drian's mission: A French turn in approaching the Lebanese Presidential election
Press Highlights
00:59
Le Drian's mission: A French turn in approaching the Lebanese Presidential election
4
Lebanon News
12:36
IMF says Lebanon needs urgent economic reforms to stop deepening crisis
Lebanon News
12:36
IMF says Lebanon needs urgent economic reforms to stop deepening crisis
5
Lebanon News
06:20
UNIFIL's Spokesperson urges effective coordination to maintain stability in Kfarchouba
Lebanon News
06:20
UNIFIL's Spokesperson urges effective coordination to maintain stability in Kfarchouba
6
Lebanon News
06:42
Israeli forces launch smoke bombs in Kfarchouba amid escalating border tensions
Lebanon News
06:42
Israeli forces launch smoke bombs in Kfarchouba amid escalating border tensions
7
Lebanon News
05:09
UNIFIL Commander urges restraint to ease tensions near the Blue Line
Lebanon News
05:09
UNIFIL Commander urges restraint to ease tensions near the Blue Line
8
Lebanon News
05:05
MP Sagih Atieh to LBCI: We will not withdraw, and we will vote for the candidate we believe in the most
Lebanon News
05:05
MP Sagih Atieh to LBCI: We will not withdraw, and we will vote for the candidate we believe in the most
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More