International Support Group expresses concern over political stalemate in Lebanon

Lebanon News
2023-06-16 | 03:46
High views
International Support Group expresses concern over political stalemate in Lebanon
International Support Group expresses concern over political stalemate in Lebanon

After observing the inconclusive results of the June 14 vote in Lebanon's Parliament, the International Support Group (ISG) expressed regret over the country's inability to elect a president after 12 attempts.

The ISG, launched in September 2013 by the UN Secretary-General and former President Michel Sleiman, brings together the United Nations, the governments of China, France, Germany, Italy, the Russian Federation, the United Kingdom, and the United States, together with the European Union and the Arab League. Its primary goal is to mobilize support and assistance for Lebanon’s stability, sovereignty, and state institutions.

For the past eight months, Lebanon has been without a president or a fully functioning government. The ISG has voiced deep concerns about the current political deadlock, fearing it is further deteriorating the country's state institutions and hindering its capacity to tackle pressing issues. These challenges encompass a range of areas, including socio-economic, financial, security, and humanitarian.

In the interests of the Lebanese people and the stability of the country, the ISG has called on Lebanon's political leadership and Members of Parliament to rise to their responsibilities. The group urges them to prioritize national interests over political gamesmanship and elect a new President without further delay.

The ISG warns that any prolongation of the current unsustainable status quo will only further complicate and delay Lebanon's recovery process, exacerbating the hardships faced by the Lebanese people.

Moreover, the ISG is pressing Lebanese authorities to hasten the adoption and implementation of a comprehensive and inclusive reform agenda. This reform agenda is crucial to setting the country on a path toward recovery and sustainable development.

Despite the current political stagnation, the ISG affirmed its continued support for Lebanon and its people.

Lebanon News

International Support Group

Concern

Political

Stalemate

Lebanon

Lebanese

