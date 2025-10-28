Amer Bisat to LBCI : Government taking firm action to regulate private generators

Lebanon’s Economy Minister Amer Bisat stressed that the issue of private power generators is a top priority, noting that the current government is taking a different approach from previous administrations.



On LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, he said, “We have increased fines and legal measures. We started in Beirut and Tripoli, and the process will continue across all regions.”



Bisat explained that the Ministry of Economy coordinates with municipalities, governorates, relevant ministries and security agencies before taking action, emphasizing that “the government is not carrying out a media show.”



Bisat noted that Parliament is currently studying a proposal to increase fines—or restore them to previous levels—and that regulations must be organized with generator owners.



“We are targeting violators, not citizens,” he said. “Our goal is to solve the problem, not create conflict, and compliance is essential to organizing the sector.”