FM Rajji thanks France for UNIFIL renewal, Paris pledges support for army and reconstruction plans

Lebanon’s Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji thanked his French counterpart Jean-Noël Barrot in a phone call for France’s efforts in securing the renewal of UNIFIL’s mandate in the best possible terms.



Barrot welcomed the Lebanese government’s adoption of the army’s plan to reassert the state’s monopoly over weapons across the country and affirmed France’s readiness to support Lebanese authorities in implementing their commitments and in backing the Lebanese army.



He also informed Rajji of President Emmanuel Macron’s intention to organize two conferences — one to support the Lebanese army and another for reconstruction and economic recovery — once the conditions are favorable.