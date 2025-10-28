News
Lebanon's fuel prices updated
Lebanon Economy
28-10-2025 | 03:34
Lebanon's fuel prices updated
On Tuesday, October 28, 2025, the price of 95 and 98 octane gasoline increased by LBP 5,000, diesel by LBP 9,000, while gas decreased by LBP 19,000.
The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:
* Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,391,000
* Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,431,000
* Diesel: LBP 1,310,000
* Gas canister: LBP 1,061,000
Lebanon tightens tax collection and security fees to boost state revenue
