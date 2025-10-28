Lebanon's fuel prices updated

Lebanon Economy
28-10-2025 | 03:34
High views
LBCI
Lebanon&#39;s fuel prices updated
0min
Lebanon's fuel prices updated

On Tuesday, October 28, 2025, the price of 95 and 98 octane gasoline increased by LBP 5,000, diesel by LBP 9,000, while gas decreased by LBP 19,000.

The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:

* Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,391,000
* Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,431,000
* Diesel: LBP 1,310,000
* Gas canister: LBP 1,061,000

Lebanon tightens tax collection and security fees to boost state revenue
LBCI Previous

