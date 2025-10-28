News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
20
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
North
24
o
South
24
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Salasel Dehab
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
20
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
North
24
o
South
24
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
US government inks $80 billion nuclear 'partnership' for AI
World News
28-10-2025 | 08:48
High views
Share
Share
0
min
US government inks $80 billion nuclear 'partnership' for AI
The Trump administration has entered into a new $80 billion "strategic partnership" to boost nuclear power generation for AI, one of its partners on the project announced Tuesday.
The new partnership between the U.S. government, Westinghouse, Brookfield Asset Management and Cameco "will accelerate nuclear power and artificial intelligence deployment in America," Brookfield said in a statement.
AFP
World News
government
billion
nuclear
'partnership'
EU 'deeply concerned' by intensified violence in Sudan
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-09-25
India inks $7 billion deal for 97 domestically made fighter jets
World News
2025-09-25
India inks $7 billion deal for 97 domestically made fighter jets
0
Variety and Tech
2025-09-24
TV host Kimmel says 'anti-American' for government to threaten comedians
Variety and Tech
2025-09-24
TV host Kimmel says 'anti-American' for government to threaten comedians
0
World News
2025-10-24
US warship to visit Trinidad and Tobago for exercises near Venezuela: Government
World News
2025-10-24
US warship to visit Trinidad and Tobago for exercises near Venezuela: Government
0
World News
2025-09-18
Trump, Starmer sign 'groundbreaking' tech partnership
World News
2025-09-18
Trump, Starmer sign 'groundbreaking' tech partnership
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
08:16
EU 'deeply concerned' by intensified violence in Sudan
World News
08:16
EU 'deeply concerned' by intensified violence in Sudan
0
World News
04:41
Zelensky urges Trump to pressure Xi to cut support to Russia
World News
04:41
Zelensky urges Trump to pressure Xi to cut support to Russia
0
World News
04:15
Zelensky says needs European support for two to three more years of fighting
World News
04:15
Zelensky says needs European support for two to three more years of fighting
0
World News
01:45
Trump meets families of Japanese abducted by North Korea
World News
01:45
Trump meets families of Japanese abducted by North Korea
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
07:46
Syria seizes 11 million Captagon pills smuggled from Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:46
Syria seizes 11 million Captagon pills smuggled from Lebanon
0
World News
2025-10-06
UNHCR shed 5,000 jobs since January amid funding cuts
World News
2025-10-06
UNHCR shed 5,000 jobs since January amid funding cuts
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-16
Qatar the only country able to mediate on Gaza: Rubio
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-16
Qatar the only country able to mediate on Gaza: Rubio
0
World News
08:16
EU 'deeply concerned' by intensified violence in Sudan
World News
08:16
EU 'deeply concerned' by intensified violence in Sudan
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
14:12
Lebanon in the spotlight: Could rising Israeli threats trigger a new escalation?
News Bulletin Reports
14:12
Lebanon in the spotlight: Could rising Israeli threats trigger a new escalation?
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:52
Lebanon at the center: Diplomats rush to prevent escalation with Israel
News Bulletin Reports
13:52
Lebanon at the center: Diplomats rush to prevent escalation with Israel
3
News Bulletin Reports
14:10
Jounieh launches first campaign to clear railway violations under new MoU—the details
News Bulletin Reports
14:10
Jounieh launches first campaign to clear railway violations under new MoU—the details
4
Lebanon News
13:22
Lebanon customs seize massive shipment of smuggled shoes in Zahrani (video)
Lebanon News
13:22
Lebanon customs seize massive shipment of smuggled shoes in Zahrani (video)
5
World News
16:24
Earthquake of magnitude 6.1 strikes Turkey, GFZ says
World News
16:24
Earthquake of magnitude 6.1 strikes Turkey, GFZ says
6
News Bulletin Reports
14:05
A ship, forged fuel, and a chase at sea: Inside Lebanon’s ‘Hawk III’ vessel investigation
News Bulletin Reports
14:05
A ship, forged fuel, and a chase at sea: Inside Lebanon’s ‘Hawk III’ vessel investigation
7
Lebanon Economy
03:34
Lebanon's fuel prices updated
Lebanon Economy
03:34
Lebanon's fuel prices updated
8
Lebanon News
06:34
US envoy Ortagus to meet Lebanon’s Social Affairs Minister to assess South Lebanon social centers amid developments: Sources to LBCI
Lebanon News
06:34
US envoy Ortagus to meet Lebanon’s Social Affairs Minister to assess South Lebanon social centers amid developments: Sources to LBCI
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More