US government inks $80 billion nuclear 'partnership' for AI

World News
28-10-2025 | 08:48
High views
US government inks $80 billion nuclear 'partnership' for AI
US government inks $80 billion nuclear 'partnership' for AI

The Trump administration has entered into a new $80 billion "strategic partnership" to boost nuclear power generation for AI, one of its partners on the project announced Tuesday.

The new partnership between the U.S. government, Westinghouse, Brookfield Asset Management and Cameco "will accelerate nuclear power and artificial intelligence deployment in America," Brookfield said in a statement.

