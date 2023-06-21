FPM urges parliamentary forces to produce a president by agreeing on the name

2023-06-21 | 04:10
FPM urges parliamentary forces to produce a president by agreeing on the name
2min
FPM urges parliamentary forces to produce a president by agreeing on the name

The Free Patriotic Movement considered on Wednesday that the last presidential election session revealed a clear equation, which requires that calls for election sessions to produce a president continue through voting, or the team supporting candidate Sleiman Frangieh should be convinced that the path to the presidency is blocked.  

”Therefore, the parliamentary forces should move to a new stage to produce a president by agreeing on the name, the outlined program, and ways to secure its success.” 

This statement comes from the political body of the Free Patriotic Movement, which held its meeting headed by MP Gebran Bassil.  

The political body also held the caretaker Prime Minister and the political team supporting him responsible for perpetuating the violation of the balances of the national pact and an explicit violation of the constitution due to the insistence on holding cabinet sessions that violate the pact partnership and transcend the limits of the caretaker government and destroy what remains of the structure of state institutions.  

The political body of the Free Patriotic Movement also demanded the publication of the initial report issued by the Alvarez and Marsal firm regarding the criminal audit of the accounts of Banque du Liban, and the body stops at the delay in issuing the report for eight months and raises question marks about what the content of this report may have been exposed to.  

It also believed that publishing the report is one of the rights of the Lebanese people guaranteed by the constitution and laws, foremost of which is the Right of Access to Information Law.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Presidential

Elections

Free Patriotic Movement

Sleiman Frangieh

Tourism Minister aims to protect Lebanon's image amid Expo Qatar dispute
Lebanon’s Government cancels Intermediate Certificate (Brevet) for current year
