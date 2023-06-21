Tourism Ministry issues circular for Miss Lebanon event organization

Lebanon News
2023-06-21 | 04:55
High views
Tourism Ministry issues circular for Miss Lebanon event organization
0min
Tourism Ministry issues circular for Miss Lebanon event organization

The Tourism Ministry has issued a circular addressed to Lebanese companies interested in submitting bids to organize the Miss Lebanon event. The circular stated the following:
   
"As the Tourism Ministry was the official authority authorized to grant the right to organize the Miss Lebanon according to laws and regulations, and considering that the required conditions are specified in Decision No. 18 dated January 29, 2005, as amended by Decision No. 125 dated June 10, 2009, we request every company that meets the conditions for organizing Miss Lebanon and is interested in organizing it, should be familiar in advance with the required conditions specified in the decisions mentioned above, which are available at the Office Department of the Tourism Ministry. If the conditions are met, the application should be submitted within 15 days from the date of this circular."

