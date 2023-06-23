Zafer Nasser to LBCI: Our position is clear, and our approach is firm

2023-06-23 | 04:43
Zafer Nasser to LBCI: Our position is clear, and our approach is firm
0min
Zafer Nasser to LBCI: Our position is clear, and our approach is firm

Secretary General of the Progressive Socialist Party, Zafer Nasser, announced that Walid Jumblatt and MP Taymour Jumblatt's meeting with French Presidential Envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian will take place on Friday afternoon.  

In an interview on LBCI's Nharkom Said TV show, he confirmed that "our position is clear and our approach is firm, and there is an inability of the two parties in the country to elect a president, and each of the stations confirms the validity of this view." 

He pointed out that Jumblatt's leaving the leadership of the Progressive Socialist Party does not mean his leaving political life, saying that "if Jumblatt decides to leave politics, politics cannot leave him."
 

