Tesla shares surge after report Musk to leave Trump role

World News
02-04-2025 | 12:30
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Tesla shares surge after report Musk to leave Trump role
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Tesla shares surge after report Musk to leave Trump role

Shares of Tesla rebounded Wednesday following a report Elon Musk would soon retreat from his work for President Donald Trump's administration, a role that has weighed on his electric car brand.

Shares jumped 3.8 percent shortly after midday following a Politico report that Musk would soon leave or sharply reduce his work for Trump. Shares had fallen more than six percent earlier Wednesday following weak first-quarter auto sales.

AFP
 

World News

Tesla

Elon Musk

Donald Trump

United States

LBCI Next
US says Chinese drills in Taiwan Strait put region's security 'at risk'
Egypt's Sisi, Trump discuss regional mediation efforts in phone call
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
2025-03-26

Tesla to launch in Saudi Arabia as Musk and the kingdom mend relations

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2025-03-15

Starship, carrying Tesla's bot, set for Mars by end-2026, says Elon Musk

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-20

Another French citizen allowed to leave Iran after house arrest: Sources close to case

LBCI
World News
2025-01-14

Donald Trump calls special counsel Jack Smith 'deranged' after report release

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
11:43

Military confrontation 'almost inevitable' if Iran nuclear talks fail: French FM

LBCI
World News
11:09

US imposes sanctions on Russia-based network for helping Yemen's Houthis

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:56

UK says 'does not support' Israel's expansion of Gaza offensive

LBCI
World News
08:01

Berlin says evacuated 19 Germans plus relatives from Gaza

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-18

Nawaf Salam meets Guterres: Discuss Syrian refugees' safe return and UN support for Lebanon's government

LBCI
World News
11:43

Military confrontation 'almost inevitable' if Iran nuclear talks fail: French FM

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:20

Patriarch al-Rahi congratulates President Aoun on recent appointments, warns against unilateral breaches of ceasefire

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:25

Could a 'massive city' lie beneath Egypt’s pyramids? New findings raise questions

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:02

Diplomatic pressure builds on Lebanon to set Hezbollah disarmament timeline, sources tell LBCI

LBCI
Variety and Tech
09:19

Apple credits Lebanese researcher for uncovering major iOS security flaw

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:08

Lebanese army shuts down two illegal border crossings to curb smuggling

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:02

Lebanon's $250 million war debris loan delayed pending Council for Development and Reconstruction appointments, sources tell LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:33

Israeli army conducts sweeping operation near Meiss El Jabal, South Lebanon: NNA

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:25

Could a 'massive city' lie beneath Egypt’s pyramids? New findings raise questions

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:56

Iraq invites Lebanon's president to Baghdad for talks on bilateral ties

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
11:24

Lebanon's finance minister submits draft decree on banking sector reform to Cabinet

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More