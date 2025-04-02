News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
13
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
North
20
o
South
18
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Concerts
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
13
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
North
20
o
South
18
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Tesla shares surge after report Musk to leave Trump role
World News
02-04-2025 | 12:30
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Tesla shares surge after report Musk to leave Trump role
Shares of Tesla rebounded Wednesday following a report Elon Musk would soon retreat from his work for President Donald Trump's administration, a role that has weighed on his electric car brand.
Shares jumped 3.8 percent shortly after midday following a Politico report that Musk would soon leave or sharply reduce his work for Trump. Shares had fallen more than six percent earlier Wednesday following weak first-quarter auto sales.
AFP
World News
Tesla
Elon Musk
Donald Trump
United States
Next
US says Chinese drills in Taiwan Strait put region's security 'at risk'
Egypt's Sisi, Trump discuss regional mediation efforts in phone call
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
2025-03-26
Tesla to launch in Saudi Arabia as Musk and the kingdom mend relations
Variety and Tech
2025-03-26
Tesla to launch in Saudi Arabia as Musk and the kingdom mend relations
0
Variety and Tech
2025-03-15
Starship, carrying Tesla's bot, set for Mars by end-2026, says Elon Musk
Variety and Tech
2025-03-15
Starship, carrying Tesla's bot, set for Mars by end-2026, says Elon Musk
0
Middle East News
2025-03-20
Another French citizen allowed to leave Iran after house arrest: Sources close to case
Middle East News
2025-03-20
Another French citizen allowed to leave Iran after house arrest: Sources close to case
0
World News
2025-01-14
Donald Trump calls special counsel Jack Smith 'deranged' after report release
World News
2025-01-14
Donald Trump calls special counsel Jack Smith 'deranged' after report release
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
11:43
Military confrontation 'almost inevitable' if Iran nuclear talks fail: French FM
World News
11:43
Military confrontation 'almost inevitable' if Iran nuclear talks fail: French FM
0
World News
11:09
US imposes sanctions on Russia-based network for helping Yemen's Houthis
World News
11:09
US imposes sanctions on Russia-based network for helping Yemen's Houthis
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:56
UK says 'does not support' Israel's expansion of Gaza offensive
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:56
UK says 'does not support' Israel's expansion of Gaza offensive
0
World News
08:01
Berlin says evacuated 19 Germans plus relatives from Gaza
World News
08:01
Berlin says evacuated 19 Germans plus relatives from Gaza
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-18
Nawaf Salam meets Guterres: Discuss Syrian refugees' safe return and UN support for Lebanon's government
Lebanon News
2025-01-18
Nawaf Salam meets Guterres: Discuss Syrian refugees' safe return and UN support for Lebanon's government
0
World News
11:43
Military confrontation 'almost inevitable' if Iran nuclear talks fail: French FM
World News
11:43
Military confrontation 'almost inevitable' if Iran nuclear talks fail: French FM
0
Lebanon News
10:20
Patriarch al-Rahi congratulates President Aoun on recent appointments, warns against unilateral breaches of ceasefire
Lebanon News
10:20
Patriarch al-Rahi congratulates President Aoun on recent appointments, warns against unilateral breaches of ceasefire
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:25
Could a 'massive city' lie beneath Egypt’s pyramids? New findings raise questions
News Bulletin Reports
13:25
Could a 'massive city' lie beneath Egypt’s pyramids? New findings raise questions
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
0
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
06:02
Diplomatic pressure builds on Lebanon to set Hezbollah disarmament timeline, sources tell LBCI
Lebanon News
06:02
Diplomatic pressure builds on Lebanon to set Hezbollah disarmament timeline, sources tell LBCI
2
Variety and Tech
09:19
Apple credits Lebanese researcher for uncovering major iOS security flaw
Variety and Tech
09:19
Apple credits Lebanese researcher for uncovering major iOS security flaw
3
Lebanon News
04:08
Lebanese army shuts down two illegal border crossings to curb smuggling
Lebanon News
04:08
Lebanese army shuts down two illegal border crossings to curb smuggling
4
Lebanon News
07:02
Lebanon's $250 million war debris loan delayed pending Council for Development and Reconstruction appointments, sources tell LBCI
Lebanon News
07:02
Lebanon's $250 million war debris loan delayed pending Council for Development and Reconstruction appointments, sources tell LBCI
5
Lebanon News
05:33
Israeli army conducts sweeping operation near Meiss El Jabal, South Lebanon: NNA
Lebanon News
05:33
Israeli army conducts sweeping operation near Meiss El Jabal, South Lebanon: NNA
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:25
Could a 'massive city' lie beneath Egypt’s pyramids? New findings raise questions
News Bulletin Reports
13:25
Could a 'massive city' lie beneath Egypt’s pyramids? New findings raise questions
7
Lebanon News
03:56
Iraq invites Lebanon's president to Baghdad for talks on bilateral ties
Lebanon News
03:56
Iraq invites Lebanon's president to Baghdad for talks on bilateral ties
8
Lebanon Economy
11:24
Lebanon's finance minister submits draft decree on banking sector reform to Cabinet
Lebanon Economy
11:24
Lebanon's finance minister submits draft decree on banking sector reform to Cabinet
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More