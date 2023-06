Qab Elias, nestled in the Zahle District in eastern Lebanon, beckons visitors with its captivating landscapes. This town, located approximately 45 kilometers from Beirut in the fertile Bekaa Valley, is renowned for its agricultural significance and vibrant cultural heritage.Home to a diverse community, the town's economy flourishes through agriculture.Qab Elias captures picturesque vistas that boast fertile plains, captivating the hearts of all who venture into this serene haven.The town takes great pride in preserving its historical landmarks—ancient ruins and religious sites grace Qab Elias, symbolizing its rich history.Among these architectural treasures, the renowned Haidara monument stands proudly. Carved into a limestone cliff, this remarkable structure spans approximately 13 meters wide and towers about 10 meters long.Often described as "Lebanon's Little Petra," archaeologists reportedly suggest the possibility of it being a Roman funerary and cultic function by comparing it to similar structures found in Petra, Jordan.Qab Elias also holds other hidden gems, such as the Fakhreddine Fortress, enticing history enthusiasts and explorers alike.Qab Elias extends its invitation to wanderers seeking a taste of its religious heritage. Visitors can immerse themselves in the town's spiritual tapestry by strolling along its old souk.The nineteenth-century Saint Elias Church stands as a testament to its historical significance, alongside a captivating mosque and tomb of Prophet Elijah.For those craving a more adventurous experience, Qab Elias offers an opportunity to revel in nature's embrace. A few hours of hiking through the surroundings unveil a breathtaking experience.As visitors venture into this charming town, they are certain to be captivated by its spellbinding beauty and rich heritage, leaving them with unforgettable memories of their summer escape in Qab Elias.