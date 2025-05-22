Israeli army issues evacuation warning for 14 areas of north Gaza

Israel-Gaza War Updates
22-05-2025 | 06:30
High views
Israeli army issues evacuation warning for 14 areas of north Gaza
Israeli army issues evacuation warning for 14 areas of north Gaza

The Israeli army issued an evacuation warning on Thursday for 14 neighborhoods in the northern Gaza Strip, including parts of Beit Lahia and Jabalia.

The army said in an Arabic-language statement that it was "operating with intense force in your areas, as terrorist organizations continue their activities and operations in the mentioned regions". A similar warning for northern Gaza was issued on Wednesday evening in what the army said was a response to rocket fire.


AFP
 
