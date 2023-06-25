MP Mohammad Khawaja to LBCI: We are enthusiastic about Sleiman Frangieh because he can engage with all Lebanese

MP Mohammad Khawaja to LBCI: We are enthusiastic about Sleiman Frangieh because he can engage with all Lebanese
MP Mohammad Khawaja to LBCI: We are enthusiastic about Sleiman Frangieh because he can engage with all Lebanese

MP Mohammad Khawaja stated, "the French envoy, Jean-Yves Le Drian, was attentive and inquisitive, and his questions revolved around how to overcome the current reality." He considered it positive that those they met were aware of the scale of the crisis and recognized that dialogue is the only way out.

On LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, Khawaja said, "there are two main powers in the parliament, each capable of obstructing but lacking the power to make a decisive move and bring their candidate to the presidency." He mentioned that "we want a reformist government."

In a related context, Khawaja noted that "the position of Prime Minister is not less significant than the presidency, especially after the Taif Agreement."

Regarding the presidential file, he stated, "we are enthusiastic about Sleiman Frangieh because he can engage with all Lebanese, and most importantly, regarding the Syrian displacement issue, he can communicate with the Syrian leadership regarding the Syrian refugee file."


