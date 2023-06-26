Enhanced power supply for designated areas in Lebanon, EDL confirms

Lebanon's Electricité du Liban (EDL) announced that it would increase its electricity supply by two additional hours per day starting June 28, 2023. This decision results from positive outcomes achieved through implementing the national emergency plan for the electricity sector.



The increase in power supply will be applied to the outlets inspected and cleared during the first phase of the network encroachment removal plan. This plan was carried out in coordination with the security forces, with less than 10 percent of violations found among the inspected outlets concerning the number of subscribers.



The statement further revealed that the first phase of the encroachment removal plan covered 216 outlets out of 800 medium-voltage outlets.



These outlets include those in the administrative area of Beirut and the regions supplied by the facilities of the Litani River Authority, as well as all distribution outlets that power public facilities across Lebanon.



The list of outlets benefiting from the additional electricity supply, effective June 28, 2023, includes the following areas: Ras Beirut, Manara, Koraytem, part of Hamra, Ain El-Tineh, Sadat, Raoucheh, UNESCO, Solidere, Ashrafieh, Sioufi, Karam Al-Zaytoun, Geitawi, Nahr, Hotel Dieu, Al-Nasra, Mar Mitr, Mar Mikhael, Adlieh, Badaro, Ras Al-Nabaa, and Karantina.



It is worth noting that this increase in power supply will remain in effect for the mentioned outlets even if the overall hours of supply increase in the future.



However, a general blackout may occur across the entire Lebanese territory if the national power grid's stability is compromised due to limited production capacity.



In another development, EDL announced its plan to activate an additional unit at the Deir Ammar Power Plant during the summer. This move aims to increase production capacity and ensure a more stable power supply to the network amid challenging circumstances.



The objective is to secure a consistent power supply to essential public facilities that provide critical services to meet the urgent needs of the citizens.