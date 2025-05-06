UAE lifts travel ban: Lebanon ramps up airport and tourism security

News Bulletin Reports
06-05-2025 | 12:47
High views
UAE lifts travel ban: Lebanon ramps up airport and tourism security
2min
UAE lifts travel ban: Lebanon ramps up airport and tourism security

Report by Toni Mrad, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

What began as AI-generated images will soon become reality starting May 7, as the United Arab Emirates officially lifts its travel ban on Lebanon, reopening the door for Emirati tourists to visit the country.

From Beirut's international airport, visitors will begin going to hotels and landmarks across Lebanon, traveling along routes now subject to heightened security measures. 

During a meeting with Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) ambassadors at the Grand Serail, Prime Minister Mawaf Salam confirmed that a new tourism operations room will soon be launched to oversee tourist safety and service quality.

The operations room will include the Ministries of Defense, Interior, Public Works, and Tourism representatives. Its mission is rapid intervention in any security incidents, service disruptions, or restaurant-related issues. A dedicated hotline will also be available for tourists to report complaints and receive immediate assistance.

Steps are being taken at the airport to streamline arrivals and reduce congestion. Authorities plan to upgrade electronic systems, boost staff numbers, and provide personnel with tourism-focused training sessions.

Ambassadors from GCC countries expressed strong enthusiasm for returning Gulf tourists to Lebanon but highlighted key areas of concern. Among their priorities: ensuring robust security, enhancing lighting along the airport road, and reinforcing safety protocols across popular tourist destinations.

The return is already underway. Three flights from the UAE are scheduled to land in Beirut on Wednesday, marking the first wave of Gulf visitors.

