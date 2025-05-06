News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
16
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
North
18
o
South
18
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Arous Beirut
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
16
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
North
18
o
South
18
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
UAE lifts travel ban: Lebanon ramps up airport and tourism security
News Bulletin Reports
06-05-2025 | 12:47
High views
Share
Share
2
min
UAE lifts travel ban: Lebanon ramps up airport and tourism security
Report by Toni Mrad, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
What began as AI-generated images will soon become reality starting May 7, as the United Arab Emirates officially lifts its travel ban on Lebanon, reopening the door for Emirati tourists to visit the country.
From Beirut's international airport, visitors will begin going to hotels and landmarks across Lebanon, traveling along routes now subject to heightened security measures.
During a meeting with Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) ambassadors at the Grand Serail, Prime Minister Mawaf Salam confirmed that a new tourism operations room will soon be launched to oversee tourist safety and service quality.
The operations room will include the Ministries of Defense, Interior, Public Works, and Tourism representatives. Its mission is rapid intervention in any security incidents, service disruptions, or restaurant-related issues. A dedicated hotline will also be available for tourists to report complaints and receive immediate assistance.
Steps are being taken at the airport to streamline arrivals and reduce congestion. Authorities plan to upgrade electronic systems, boost staff numbers, and provide personnel with tourism-focused training sessions.
Ambassadors from GCC countries expressed strong enthusiasm for returning Gulf tourists to Lebanon but highlighted key areas of concern. Among their priorities: ensuring robust security, enhancing lighting along the airport road, and reinforcing safety protocols across popular tourist destinations.
The return is already underway. Three flights from the UAE are scheduled to land in Beirut on Wednesday, marking the first wave of Gulf visitors.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
UAE
Travel
Ban
Lebanon
Airport
Tourism
Security
Next
Airlines cancel flights to Israel: Houthi threats grow with military focus on Gaza
Rocket fallout: Lebanon advances with Hamas handovers, tensions ease
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-04
UAE lifts travel ban on Lebanon, effective May 7
Lebanon News
2025-05-04
UAE lifts travel ban on Lebanon, effective May 7
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-04
Tourism Minister welcomes UAE decision to lift travel ban on Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-05-04
Tourism Minister welcomes UAE decision to lift travel ban on Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-04
Lebanese Foreign Ministry welcomes UAE's decision to lift travel ban
Lebanon News
2025-05-04
Lebanese Foreign Ministry welcomes UAE's decision to lift travel ban
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-01
Lebanon's president wraps up UAE visit with pledges of support and cooperation — joint statement
Lebanon News
2025-05-01
Lebanon's president wraps up UAE visit with pledges of support and cooperation — joint statement
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:17
Hezbollah tip-off helps Turkey foil plot to smuggle explosive pagers into Lebanon—Details emerge
News Bulletin Reports
13:17
Hezbollah tip-off helps Turkey foil plot to smuggle explosive pagers into Lebanon—Details emerge
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Airlines cancel flights to Israel: Houthi threats grow with military focus on Gaza
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Airlines cancel flights to Israel: Houthi threats grow with military focus on Gaza
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-05
Rocket fallout: Lebanon advances with Hamas handovers, tensions ease
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-05
Rocket fallout: Lebanon advances with Hamas handovers, tensions ease
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-05
Tensions soar as Israel prepares for massive Gaza operation, defying military advice
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-05
Tensions soar as Israel prepares for massive Gaza operation, defying military advice
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
03:23
Fuel prices in Lebanon updated
Lebanon Economy
03:23
Fuel prices in Lebanon updated
0
Lebanon News
11:00
Municipal and mukhtar election results for Aley, Keserwan, and Jbeil district announced
Lebanon News
11:00
Municipal and mukhtar election results for Aley, Keserwan, and Jbeil district announced
0
Middle East News
14:13
Oman says it has mediated ceasefire deal between Yemen's Houthis, US
Middle East News
14:13
Oman says it has mediated ceasefire deal between Yemen's Houthis, US
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:17
Hezbollah tip-off helps Turkey foil plot to smuggle explosive pagers into Lebanon—Details emerge
News Bulletin Reports
13:17
Hezbollah tip-off helps Turkey foil plot to smuggle explosive pagers into Lebanon—Details emerge
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
0
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
08:02
Turkish intelligence foils attempt to smuggle explosive pager devices destined for Hezbollah
Lebanon News
08:02
Turkish intelligence foils attempt to smuggle explosive pager devices destined for Hezbollah
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:17
Hezbollah tip-off helps Turkey foil plot to smuggle explosive pagers into Lebanon—Details emerge
News Bulletin Reports
13:17
Hezbollah tip-off helps Turkey foil plot to smuggle explosive pagers into Lebanon—Details emerge
3
Lebanon News
06:55
Sources tell LBCI: Three Emirati planes, including Etihad Airways, to arrive at Beirut Airport Wednesday
Lebanon News
06:55
Sources tell LBCI: Three Emirati planes, including Etihad Airways, to arrive at Beirut Airport Wednesday
4
Lebanon News
03:48
Sources to LBCI: Saudi technical committee to visit Lebanon to address tourist obstacles
Lebanon News
03:48
Sources to LBCI: Saudi technical committee to visit Lebanon to address tourist obstacles
5
Lebanon Economy
03:23
Fuel prices in Lebanon updated
Lebanon Economy
03:23
Fuel prices in Lebanon updated
6
Lebanon News
11:00
Municipal and mukhtar election results for Aley, Keserwan, and Jbeil district announced
Lebanon News
11:00
Municipal and mukhtar election results for Aley, Keserwan, and Jbeil district announced
7
Middle East News
07:55
Israel issues urgent warning for immediate evacuation of Sanaa Airport area in Yemen
Middle East News
07:55
Israel issues urgent warning for immediate evacuation of Sanaa Airport area in Yemen
8
Lebanon News
11:40
Israeli airstrike targets vehicle in South Lebanon's Kfar Roummane
Lebanon News
11:40
Israeli airstrike targets vehicle in South Lebanon's Kfar Roummane
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More