Turkish airline AJET to begin flights to Damascus in mid-June

Turkish budget carrier AJET, a subsidiary of Turkish Airlines, announced it will launch flights to Damascus International Airport from both Istanbul and Ankara starting mid-June, marking a notable development in regional air connectivity.



In a statement, AJET said it will begin operations from Sabiha Gökçen Airport in Istanbul on June 16, initially offering four flights per week, with plans to expand to daily service starting in July.



Flights from the Turkish capital, Ankara, are scheduled to commence on June 17, running three times a week.



This move follows Turkish Airlines’ resumption of flights to Damascus in January, after a 13-year suspension prompted by the Syrian civil war.



Turkey, a key ally of Syria’s new government, has pledged support for the reconstruction of Syria, with Turkish Transport Minister noting that Ankara has already contributed to upgrading and maintaining Syrian airports.



Reuters