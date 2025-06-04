Turkish airline AJET to begin flights to Damascus in mid-June

Middle East News
04-06-2025 | 08:51
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Turkish airline AJET to begin flights to Damascus in mid-June
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Turkish airline AJET to begin flights to Damascus in mid-June

Turkish budget carrier AJET, a subsidiary of Turkish Airlines, announced it will launch flights to Damascus International Airport from both Istanbul and Ankara starting mid-June, marking a notable development in regional air connectivity.

In a statement, AJET said it will begin operations from Sabiha Gökçen Airport in Istanbul on June 16, initially offering four flights per week, with plans to expand to daily service starting in July.

Flights from the Turkish capital, Ankara, are scheduled to commence on June 17, running three times a week.

This move follows Turkish Airlines’ resumption of flights to Damascus in January, after a 13-year suspension prompted by the Syrian civil war.

Turkey, a key ally of Syria’s new government, has pledged support for the reconstruction of Syria, with Turkish Transport Minister noting that Ankara has already contributed to upgrading and maintaining Syrian airports.

Reuters 
 

Middle East News

Turkey

Syria

Flight

Damascus

LBCI Next
Syria monitor says five Alawites found dead after detention
Norway lawmakers to oppose blocking wealth fund investment in firms in Israeli-occupied areas
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-26

First step of national plan: Lebanon to begin gradual disarmament of Palestinian camps in mid-June

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-23

Lebanon govt source to AFP: disarming Palestinian camps to start mid-June

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-05-22

Syria, Turkey to begin gas supplies in June, electricity link by year-end: Minister

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-22

Sayyed Fadlallah religious office announces Eid al-Adha to begin on June 6

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
14:03

Trump says Iran 'slow walking' on nuclear deal

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

Overcrowded and overlooked: Lebanon's prisons at breaking point

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Israel reopens Syrian front after rockets hit Golan; US Envoy in Tel Aviv for crisis talks

LBCI
Middle East News
09:24

Syria monitor says five Alawites found dead after detention

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-12

On the path to reform: Beirut Airport undergoes major upgrades ahead of summer season

LBCI
World News
2025-05-05

Trump says he had a productive call with Erdogan, visits planned

LBCI
World News
2025-05-05

Sudan's RSF launches second drone attack in Port Sudan, security sources say

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-29

Netanyahu vows to achieve 'victory' in Gaza war

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:06

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:45

Hezbollah's Naim Qassem meets Iranian FM in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:34

Putin invites Lebanese President to first Russian-Arab Summit in Moscow

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:33

MP Mohammad Raad says Hezbollah opens to cooperation after meeting with PM Nawaf Salam

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:25

Hezbollah MP says meeting with President Aoun focused on sovereignty, occupation, and common ground

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:04

Head of Fuel Tanker Owners Syndicate criticizes customs hike on fuel

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:35

US Embassy in Beirut to close on Friday for Eid Al Adha

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:18

Iranian FM expresses support for Lebanon during visit to Beirut

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Inclusive plan: Former Minister Ali Hamie tapped to advise on Lebanon's reconstruction strategy

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More