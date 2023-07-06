Lebanon battles against cancer: Public Health Minister highlights alarming statistics

During the launch of the National Cancer Plan 2023-2028, Caretaker Public Health Minister Firass Abiad stated that cancer poses a significant burden in Lebanon, aided by the prevalence of risk factors such as the smoking epidemic affecting 50 to 70 percent of citizens, environmental pollution, and others, as the country records some of the highest rates of certain types of cancer, such as lung and bladder cancer, and smoking-related cancers.



He affirmed, in his speech, that cancer affects not only individuals afflicted with the disease but also their families, friends, and the fabric of society as a whole, adding that the battle against cancer extends beyond the struggle at the individual level to impact the healthcare system, the economy, and public well-being.



According to the World Health Organization, the average age for breast cancer diagnosis among Lebanese women is ten years younger than their European counterparts. He added that the financial crisis and increased cancer rates have led to a shortage and discontinuation of cancer drugs at certain stages.



Despite limited resources, Minister Abiad said that the government continues to support cancer and chronic disease medications, adding that the Ministry of Public Health has addressed the shortage through the implementation of the "Aman Program" and drug monitoring, which started with nine medications and now covers around three hundred medicines for cancer and chronic diseases.



"More than 12,500 patients have received over 25,000 doses of cancer drugs. All of this is based on standardized treatment protocols, relying on the latest scientific studies, and aimed at rationalizing the use of cancer medications. These efforts have significantly alleviated the crisis and ensured access to medication for most patients, despite limited capabilities and inadequate funding," he added.



He continued by affirming the importance of the National Cancer Plan, a comprehensive strategy that unifies efforts, accumulates resources and enables to launch a coordinated collective battle against cancer.



This plan should also serve as a roadmap guiding toward a future where cancer prevention, early detection, and treatment are not mere aspirations but tangible realities.



He said, "First and foremost, the National Cancer Plan provides a framework for coordination and collaboration. It enables us to harness collective expertise from doctors, researchers, policymakers, and others, ensuring our efforts are cohesive, synergistic, and effective. By working together, we can select best practices, improve the utilization of limited resources, and ultimately enhance outcomes for cancer patients across the country."



Minister Abiad revealed that the National Cancer Plan is a culmination of local and global efforts, resulting from collaboration among over twenty specialized cancer physicians and researchers working in university hospitals, public health faculties, along with international cancer-fighting centers and institutions, and more than ten other specialized scientific centers and associations.



Secondly, the National Cancer Plan aids in setting priorities and allocating resources strategically. A well-prepared plan identifies critical areas that require attention, such as prevention programs, early screening initiatives, access to essential medicines, and the development of specialized cancer care centers.



Moreover, the plan also promotes transparency and accountability. It sets measurable goals, objectives, and indicators to assess progress in the fight against cancer while providing hope and reassurance to those affected by cancer.



He concluded: "Developing a national cancer plan is not an option but an urgent necessity. It is an important step towards establishing a comprehensive system of care for cancer patients in Lebanon that is patient-centered and flexible."