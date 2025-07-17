Shocking crime in Jbeil: Security guard shot at tourist site

Lebanon News
17-07-2025 | 12:01
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Shocking crime in Jbeil: Security guard shot at tourist site
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Shocking crime in Jbeil: Security guard shot at tourist site

A horrific crime occurred Thursday afternoon in Jbeil, where an individual opened fire on a security guard as he carried out his duties at a tourist attraction. The guard later died from his injuries at the hospital.

According to details of the incident, at around 4:30 p.m., M.A.G., born in 1952 and a resident of Tripoli, was shot at close range by N.N., who fled to an unknown location after committing the crime.

The victim was immediately taken to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Security forces immediately arrived at the scene, cordoned off the crime scene, and opened an investigation to find out the details of the incident and track down the fleeing attacker.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Middle East

Jbeil

LBCI Next
French court orders release of Lebanese national Georges Ibrahim Abdallah
For first time, Lebanon names Al-Qard Al-Hasan in official banking ban—the details
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-12

New blast heard at key uranium enrichment site in Iran center: State TV

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-12

Fire, smoke at Iran Revolutionary Guards command site in Tehran: State TV

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-08

Lebanese Army re-inspects site in Mrayjeh at request of ceasefire mechanism—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Heavy crowds spark tension at polling stations in Fnaidek, Akkar, security sources tell LBCI

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:48

UN Coordinator warns Lebanon’s window for reform won’t stay open indefinitely

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:23

In LBCI interview, UNIFIL chief says stability in south Lebanon is vital for regional security, praises Lebanese army

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Beirut Port explosion case update: More officials defy judge as probe nears final phase

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

After 40 years behind bars, Georges Abdallah set to walk free—will politics stand in the way again?

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
04:21

Georges Abdallah’s brother to AFP: Happy with French decision, never expected he’d be free

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:07

Middle East Airlines announces schedule changes for some flights due to operational reasons

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:28

President Aoun pledges justice for Beirut blast victims, vows accountability

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-28

Legal cannabis in Lebanon: A long-stalled plan finally takes root

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:07

Middle East Airlines announces schedule changes for some flights due to operational reasons

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:38

Israeli airstrike in South Lebanon kills one, injures two: Health Ministry

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:34

French court orders release of Lebanese national Georges Ibrahim Abdallah

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:01

Shocking crime in Jbeil: Security guard shot at tourist site

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:28

Lebanon moves forward on cannabis, aviation regulation, pushes back telecom, energy appointments

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:16

Israeli army: Senior Hezbollah naval commander killed in southern Lebanon strike

LBCI
Middle East News
03:24

Syria's President says protecting Druze a 'priority'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:51

Rachaiya shuts down in mourning as Lebanon moves to defuse sectarian tensions from Sweida violence

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More