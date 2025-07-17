Shocking crime in Jbeil: Security guard shot at tourist site

A horrific crime occurred Thursday afternoon in Jbeil, where an individual opened fire on a security guard as he carried out his duties at a tourist attraction. The guard later died from his injuries at the hospital.



According to details of the incident, at around 4:30 p.m., M.A.G., born in 1952 and a resident of Tripoli, was shot at close range by N.N., who fled to an unknown location after committing the crime.



The victim was immediately taken to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.



Security forces immediately arrived at the scene, cordoned off the crime scene, and opened an investigation to find out the details of the incident and track down the fleeing attacker.