Rachaiya shuts down in mourning as Lebanon moves to defuse sectarian tensions from Sweida violence

News Bulletin Reports
17-07-2025 | 12:51
Rachaiya shuts down in mourning as Lebanon moves to defuse sectarian tensions from Sweida violence
2min
Rachaiya shuts down in mourning as Lebanon moves to defuse sectarian tensions from Sweida violence

Report by Lara El Hachem, English adaptation by Mariella Succar

A walk through the Rachaiya market revealed a town in quiet mourning, as shops shuttered their doors in solidarity with victims of the recent violence in Sweida—part of a broader call from local religious leaders across the district.

Residents also adhered to the appeal to avoid revenge or chaos.

The events in Sweida, along with the spread of videos deemed provocative, sparked reactions in Lebanon. These were followed by mutual responses between the Sunni and Druze communities, including road closures, assaults on Syrian workers, and insults directed at Druze religious practices. 

These incidents were reported in several areas, including Western Bekaa. Some of the videos were found to be manipulated, further inflaming tensions and pushing the situation toward unrest.

However, swift political, religious, and security coordination helped defuse the sectarian tension and distance the region from the unfolding events in Syria.

The region, which did not witness a single act of violence during the height of the Israeli war on Lebanon, once again managed to absorb the spark of sedition. 

The Progressive Socialist Party emphasized that the solution lies in moderation, not in calls to join the Syrian conflict.
Security and political coordination in the area is operating at the highest levels. 

The Lebanese Army maintains constant communication with community leaders to manage public discourse. 

On the ground, it has set up mobile checkpoints and prevented a group of Sweida residents living in Lebanon from crossing into Syria via a smuggling route in Mount Hermon. 

In addition, several Syrians who appeared in one of the offensive videos were deported for lacking proper documentation.

Security sources indicate that the Army is handling any disturbance firmly and cautiously, while maintaining precision due to the sensitivity of the situation.

