Beirut Port explosion case update: More officials defy judge as probe nears final phase
News Bulletin Reports
17-07-2025 | 13:00
3
min
Beirut Port explosion case update: More officials defy judge as probe nears final phase
Report by Maroun Nassif, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
In the latest developments in the Beirut Port explosion case, former Public Prosecutor Ghassan Oueidat has refused to sign a summons to appear before Judicial Investigator Judge Tarek Bitar next Monday as a defendant.
According to the head of the clerk’s office at the Court of Cassation’s Public Prosecution, Oueidat stated that he does not recognize the authority or jurisdiction of the judicial investigator, whose powers he considers suspended—meaning Oueidat will not attend Monday’s session.
Oueidat’s response to Bitar was delivered in writing and was sharply worded.
In the same letter, Oueidat also criticized Public Prosecutor at the Court of Cassation Judge Jamal Al-Hajjar, who served him with the summons, accusing him of implementing decisions marred by serious legal errors and violations. He urged Al-Hajjar to correct what he described as a flawed course of action.
With this move, Oueidat has joined the list of political figures who have refused to appear before Judge Bitar—most notably former Minister Ghazi Zaiter, who is also expected to skip his scheduled session on Friday.
Former ministers Ali Hassan Khalil and Youssef Fenianos have also defied summonses, and Bitar has issued arrest warrants in absentia for both.
By contrast, a longer list of officials has complied with Bitar’s investigation, including former Prime Minister Hassan Diab, former Minister Nohad Machnouk, Major Gen. Abbas Ibrahim, Major Gen. Tony Saliba, Judges Jad Maalouf, Carla Chawah, and Ghassan Khoury, General Jean Kahwaji, and former head of the Higher Customs Council Asaad al-Tufayli.
After completing the interrogation phase, Bitar is still awaiting responses to several letters rogatory he sent to foreign countries, as well as testimony from additional witnesses or defendants.
He will then refer the investigation file to the Court of Cassation’s Public Prosecution for a non-binding opinion.
According to information obtained by LBCI, the file is expected to be referred to Judge Al-Hajjar in September, which likely means Bitar will issue his indictment decision before the end of 2025.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon
Beirut Port
Explosion
Ghassan Oueidat
Tarek Bitar
Next
Rachaiya shuts down in mourning as Lebanon moves to defuse sectarian tensions from Sweida violence
For first time, Lebanon names Al-Qard Al-Hasan in official banking ban—the details
Previous
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
Rachaiya shuts down in mourning as Lebanon moves to defuse sectarian tensions from Sweida violence
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
Rachaiya shuts down in mourning as Lebanon moves to defuse sectarian tensions from Sweida violence
