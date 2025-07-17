Erdogan accuses Israel of using the Druze as a pretext to expand into Syria

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday accused Israel of using the Druze minority in Syria as a pretext for expanding into the war-torn country.



"Israel, using the Druze as an excuse, has been expanding its banditry into neighbouring Syria over the past two days," Erdogan said in a televised speech after the weekly cabinet meeting.



AFP