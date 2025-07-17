Erdogan accuses Israel of using the Druze as a pretext to expand into Syria

17-07-2025 | 13:15
Erdogan accuses Israel of using the Druze as a pretext to expand into Syria
0min
Erdogan accuses Israel of using the Druze as a pretext to expand into Syria

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday accused Israel of using the Druze minority in Syria as a pretext for expanding into the war-torn country.

"Israel, using the Druze as an excuse, has been expanding its banditry into neighbouring Syria over the past two days," Erdogan said in a televised speech after the weekly cabinet meeting.

AFP

China urges respect for Syria's sovereignty after Israeli strikes
US sees 'de-escalation' after Israel bombed Syria army headquarters
