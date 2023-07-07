News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
29
o
South
29
o
Bekaa
31
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Beit El Abyad
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
29
o
South
29
o
Bekaa
31
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Deputy Prime Minister Al Shami urges responsible action amidst Central Bank governor appointment debate
Lebanon News
2023-07-07 | 07:46
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Deputy Prime Minister Al Shami urges responsible action amidst Central Bank governor appointment debate
In a press release on Friday, Deputy Prime Minister Saadeh Al Shami stated: "While I agree with the statement issued by the four deputy governors of the Central Bank of Lebanon regarding the need and necessity to appoint a new governor, which is something I have been demanding for several weeks," he raised two questions.
Firstly, regarding the threat of resignation implied in the statement, which according to him, is highly alarming at this critical time the country is going through.
The statement refers to Article 18 of the Monetary and Credit Law, which outlines the procedure for appointing a new governor in case of vacancy.
However, it conveniently overlooks Article 25, which clearly states that the first deputy governor assumes the governor's responsibilities in case of vacancy. "We cannot cherry-pick and selectively interpret the law as we please," Al Shami said.
Secondly, the assertion that there is no government rescue plan is shocking, affirmed Al Shami, considering the existence of such a plan and the fact that the Central Bank of Lebanon, as an institution, was part of the team involved in its preparation, discussion, and agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
"Yes, we need a new governor for the Central Bank of Lebanon, but it is the responsibility of the deputy governors to fulfill their duties in case this appointment cannot be made," expressed the deputy prime minister.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Deputy Prime Minister
Saadeh Al Shami
Governor
Central Bank
Next
Economic authorities urge the election of a President and the formation of a new government
Investigation reveals new details in Qornet El Sawda incident
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
00:04
Pressure mounts: United States urges swift appointment of Central Bank governor in Lebanon
Press Highlights
00:04
Pressure mounts: United States urges swift appointment of Central Bank governor in Lebanon
0
Press Highlights
2023-07-04
Uncertainty surrounds Central Bank Governor's departure as Lebanon's crisis deepens
Press Highlights
2023-07-04
Uncertainty surrounds Central Bank Governor's departure as Lebanon's crisis deepens
0
Press Highlights
2023-06-28
Uncertainty surrounds succession plans for Lebanon's Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh
Press Highlights
2023-06-28
Uncertainty surrounds succession plans for Lebanon's Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-23
Discussions continue on Lebanon's Central Bank Governor's term as expiration nears
Lebanon News
2023-06-23
Discussions continue on Lebanon's Central Bank Governor's term as expiration nears
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
08:37
Joint statement by MPs highlights alarming situation at BDL
Lebanon Economy
08:37
Joint statement by MPs highlights alarming situation at BDL
0
Lebanon Economy
07:54
Economic authorities urge the election of a President and the formation of a new government
Lebanon Economy
07:54
Economic authorities urge the election of a President and the formation of a new government
0
Lebanon News
06:51
Investigation reveals new details in Qornet El Sawda incident
Lebanon News
06:51
Investigation reveals new details in Qornet El Sawda incident
0
Lebanon News
05:41
Revitalizing the Mediterranean: Environment Minister launches new project to reduce pollution
Lebanon News
05:41
Revitalizing the Mediterranean: Environment Minister launches new project to reduce pollution
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
08:37
Joint statement by MPs highlights alarming situation at BDL
Lebanon Economy
08:37
Joint statement by MPs highlights alarming situation at BDL
0
Lebanon News
2023-03-23
IMF warns Lebanon is at a 'very dangerous moment'
Lebanon News
2023-03-23
IMF warns Lebanon is at a 'very dangerous moment'
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-18
Change MPs call for removal and action against Riad Salameh
Lebanon News
2023-05-18
Change MPs call for removal and action against Riad Salameh
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-06-22
Forensic report on BDL submitted by A&M to Finance Minister sheds light on Forry controversy, suggests criminal implications
Lebanon Economy
2023-06-22
Forensic report on BDL submitted by A&M to Finance Minister sheds light on Forry controversy, suggests criminal implications
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
11:50
Circular 158 amendments: Implications and challenges for Lebanese depositors
News Bulletin Reports
11:50
Circular 158 amendments: Implications and challenges for Lebanese depositors
2
Press Highlights
00:04
Pressure mounts: United States urges swift appointment of Central Bank governor in Lebanon
Press Highlights
00:04
Pressure mounts: United States urges swift appointment of Central Bank governor in Lebanon
3
Variety and Tech
02:14
Lebanese women lead the charge: Forbes Middle East's '50 Women Behind Middle Eastern Brands 2023'
Variety and Tech
02:14
Lebanese women lead the charge: Forbes Middle East's '50 Women Behind Middle Eastern Brands 2023'
4
Lebanon Economy
08:37
Joint statement by MPs highlights alarming situation at BDL
Lebanon Economy
08:37
Joint statement by MPs highlights alarming situation at BDL
5
Press Highlights
00:39
French Envoy struggles to propel comprehensive dialogue as Lebanon's Presidential vacuum lingers
Press Highlights
00:39
French Envoy struggles to propel comprehensive dialogue as Lebanon's Presidential vacuum lingers
6
News Bulletin Reports
11:30
Israel tightens grip on Ghajar town, isolating Lebanese section
News Bulletin Reports
11:30
Israel tightens grip on Ghajar town, isolating Lebanese section
7
Lebanon News
12:31
PM Mikati met UN representatives to discuss South Lebanon developments
Lebanon News
12:31
PM Mikati met UN representatives to discuss South Lebanon developments
8
Lebanon News
01:36
Saudi Arabia's view on Lebanon: Persisting political sin hinders crisis resolution
Lebanon News
01:36
Saudi Arabia's view on Lebanon: Persisting political sin hinders crisis resolution
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More