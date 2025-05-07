Israel split over Trump’s 'bombshells' on Yemen, hostages and skipped visit— the details

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian



Israeli officials are divided over what they have referred to as “Donald Trump’s bombshells” aimed at Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.



Trump surprised many in Israel by skipping a visit to Tel Aviv, halting attacks on Yemen, and revealing that the number of living hostages held by Hamas is three times lower than what Israel claims.



The most significant point of contention was Trump’s decision not to visit Israel. Some interpreted it as a message to Prime Minister Netanyahu, suggesting that Tel Aviv is no longer the "preferred capital" in the Middle East.



Others linked the move to Trump’s economic agenda, speculating that he aimed to return to Washington from his regional tour with increased investments, particularly from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.



The second surprise came with the announcement that the U.S. would halt its military strikes on Yemen, a move that disrupted security coordination between Israel and the United States.



The current U.S. administration has prioritized American interests over regional alliances.



Amid these developments, it was revealed that three Israeli hostages held by Hamas had been killed—information the Israeli government had not disclosed to the captives’ families.



This revelation sparked intense debate, especially after government ministers declared there would be no hostage deal, even as the Israeli military continued preparations for an expanded ground offensive in Gaza following Trump’s departure from the region.