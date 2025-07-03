Netanyahu vows at stricken kibbutz to bring hostages home

03-07-2025 | 13:08
Netanyahu vows at stricken kibbutz to bring hostages home
Netanyahu vows at stricken kibbutz to bring hostages home

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Thursday visited the community that saw the most hostages seized in Hamas militants' 2023 attacks, promising to bring home "all" those still held in Gaza.

"I feel a deep commitment, first and foremost, to ensure the return of all our abductees, all of them," Netanyahu told inhabitants of the Nir Oz kibbutz in filmed comments released by his office. "We will bring them all back."

Out of 251 hostages seized by Palestinian militants on October 7, 2023, 49 are still held in Gaza, including 27 the Israeli military says are dead.

