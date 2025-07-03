News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
21
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
27
o
South
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Wajeet Rass
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
21
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
27
o
South
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Netanyahu vows at stricken kibbutz to bring hostages home
Middle East News
03-07-2025 | 13:08
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Netanyahu vows at stricken kibbutz to bring hostages home
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Thursday visited the community that saw the most hostages seized in Hamas militants' 2023 attacks, promising to bring home "all" those still held in Gaza.
"I feel a deep commitment, first and foremost, to ensure the return of all our abductees, all of them," Netanyahu told inhabitants of the Nir Oz kibbutz in filmed comments released by his office. "We will bring them all back."
Out of 251 hostages seized by Palestinian militants on October 7, 2023, 49 are still held in Gaza, including 27 the Israeli military says are dead.
AFP
Middle East News
Benjamin Netanyahu
Stricken Kibbutz
Hostages
Israel
Next
Gaza rescuers say 12 killed in Israeli strike on shelter for displaced
New normalization push could reshape the Middle East—with Syria and Lebanon on the radar
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2025-04-11
Netanyahu vows to bring back the hostages in Passover message
Middle East News
2025-04-11
Netanyahu vows to bring back the hostages in Passover message
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-16
Flights home bring relief, but many Lebanese remain stuck overseas
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-16
Flights home bring relief, but many Lebanese remain stuck overseas
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-06-29
Netanyahu says 'victory' over Iran yields 'opportunities' to free Gaza hostages
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-06-29
Netanyahu says 'victory' over Iran yields 'opportunities' to free Gaza hostages
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-06-10
Israel's Netanyahu says significant progress made in talks to release hostages
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-06-10
Israel's Netanyahu says significant progress made in talks to release hostages
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
Israel pushes deeper into Gaza with new military plan, eyes hostage deal
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
Israel pushes deeper into Gaza with new military plan, eyes hostage deal
0
Middle East News
10:40
US imposes new sanctions targeting Iran oil trade, Hezbollah: Treasury Department says
Middle East News
10:40
US imposes new sanctions targeting Iran oil trade, Hezbollah: Treasury Department says
0
Middle East News
09:09
FM Araghchi says Iran remains committed to Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty and Safeguards agreement
Middle East News
09:09
FM Araghchi says Iran remains committed to Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty and Safeguards agreement
0
World News
07:22
Austria deports Syrian convict, first since Assad fall
World News
07:22
Austria deports Syrian convict, first since Assad fall
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
Israel pushes deeper into Gaza with new military plan, eyes hostage deal
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
Israel pushes deeper into Gaza with new military plan, eyes hostage deal
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-28
Tripoli raid turns deadly as fugitive kills officer — the full story
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-28
Tripoli raid turns deadly as fugitive kills officer — the full story
0
Sports News
04:32
Liverpool's Portuguese forward Diogo Jota dies in car crash in Spain, TVE reports
Sports News
04:32
Liverpool's Portuguese forward Diogo Jota dies in car crash in Spain, TVE reports
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-02
New normalization push could reshape the Middle East—with Syria and Lebanon on the radar
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-02
New normalization push could reshape the Middle East—with Syria and Lebanon on the radar
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Sports News
04:32
Liverpool's Portuguese forward Diogo Jota dies in car crash in Spain, TVE reports
Sports News
04:32
Liverpool's Portuguese forward Diogo Jota dies in car crash in Spain, TVE reports
2
Lebanon News
10:17
Israeli drone targets vehicle on Khalde highway
Lebanon News
10:17
Israeli drone targets vehicle on Khalde highway
3
Lebanon News
03:54
Hezbollah’s Qassem says party won’t surrender weapons or land under pressure
Lebanon News
03:54
Hezbollah’s Qassem says party won’t surrender weapons or land under pressure
4
Lebanon News
11:44
Israeli airstrike on vehicle in Khalde kills one, wounds three: Health Ministry
Lebanon News
11:44
Israeli airstrike on vehicle in Khalde kills one, wounds three: Health Ministry
5
Middle East News
10:40
US imposes new sanctions targeting Iran oil trade, Hezbollah: Treasury Department says
Middle East News
10:40
US imposes new sanctions targeting Iran oil trade, Hezbollah: Treasury Department says
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:54
As clock ticks, Lebanon faces pressure over UNIFIL and Hezbollah's weapons — the details
News Bulletin Reports
12:54
As clock ticks, Lebanon faces pressure over UNIFIL and Hezbollah's weapons — the details
7
Lebanon News
05:46
MEA cancels Paris flight amid French airport strikes, reschedules for Saturday
Lebanon News
05:46
MEA cancels Paris flight amid French airport strikes, reschedules for Saturday
8
Lebanon News
12:14
US Envoy Tom Barrack: Disarming Hezbollah requires a 'carrots and sticks' strategy
Lebanon News
12:14
US Envoy Tom Barrack: Disarming Hezbollah requires a 'carrots and sticks' strategy
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More