Maronite Patriarch warns politicians of neglecting conscience, urges them to elect a President
Lebanon News
2023-07-09 | 02:51
Maronite Patriarch warns politicians of neglecting conscience, urges them to elect a President
Maronite Patriarch Cardinal Bechara Boutros al-Rahi presided over a celebratory mass, where he expressed: "Let all those who engage in public affairs, which means political work, realize that they too, in particular, have a message of high importance because it serves the common good, secures the rights and duties of every citizen, guarantees their comprehensive growth, and the growth of society, through the organization of the state and its constitutional, administrative and judicial institutions."
On the occasion of the consecration of the shrine of Pope John Paul II, and after reading the Holy Gospel, he continued, "It is unfortunate to say that those who have reached this noble art - politics - most of them destroy it without any restraint of conscience, or human shame from internal and external public opinion or fear of God."
He added, "We ask them: Why do you officials fabricate the contract and seek to solve it contrary to the constitution? You consider your contract and your constitutional violations a "necessity," so you make the non-legislative Parliament a legislative body, while since the beginning of the vacuum in the presidency, it has been a mere electorate? And you give the caretaker government the power of the republic's president […] Thus, you are creating a constitutional dispute that adds to the existing political division."
He called on the Parliament and the government to resolve the complexes, which is electing a president for the republic. "If you do not, then you are committing the crime of high treason against the state and the people."
He addressed the deputies by saying that there are two respected Maronite candidates for the presidency, calling on them to go to the Parliament and elect one of them as president according to the constitution, which states in its preamble that Lebanon is a democratic republic.
Al-Rahi continued, "If none of them is elected after at least three consecutive sessions out of respect for their dignity, then you will negotiate to find a third candidate. It is enough for you to waste time while institutions fall one after the other, waiting for inspiration from outside as minors."
He concluded: "Let us pray to God through the intercession of Saint John Paul II so that he shakes the consciences of politicians so that they realize the extent of the damage that is befalling their heads and helps the people to stand firm with their faith and love for Lebanon."
