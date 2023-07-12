Investigation continues: Judge Abou Samra interrogates BDL Governor Salameh, others to be questioned

Investigative Judge Charbel Abou Samra will continue the interrogation of Riad Salameh, the Governor of the Central Bank, next Tuesday.

Raja Salameh and Marianne El-Houwayek will also be questioned on the same day.

A judicial source stated that Abou Samra decided to keep Salameh under investigation.

It was further clarified that Salameh answered all the questions posed by Judge Abou Samra and main questions from the head of the cases department at the Ministry of Justice, Judge Helena Iskandar, without any objection.

The source confirmed that Salameh handed over documents to the judge, which he had brought with him, and pledged to provide additional documents in the next session.