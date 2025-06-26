Israeli army claims killing Radwan Force and surveillance unit commanders in South Lebanon

Lebanon News
26-06-2025 | 08:00
High views
Israeli army claims killing Radwan Force and surveillance unit commanders in South Lebanon
Israeli army claims killing Radwan Force and surveillance unit commanders in South Lebanon

The Israeli army announced on Thursday that it had killed a commander from Hezbollah’s elite Radwan Force and another from the group’s surveillance unit in two separate strikes in southern Lebanon.

According to a statement from the military, one of the targeted commanders was killed in an airstrike on Beit Lif, while the other was struck in Baraachit.

Lebanon News

Israel

Army

South Lebanon

Hezbollah

Commanders

