Netanyahu says 'victory' over Iran yields 'opportunities' to free Gaza hostages

Israel-Gaza War Updates
29-06-2025 | 13:56
High views
Netanyahu says 'victory' over Iran yields 'opportunities' to free Gaza hostages
0min
Netanyahu says 'victory' over Iran yields 'opportunities' to free Gaza hostages

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday that his country's "victory" over Iran in their 12-day war had created "opportunities," including for freeing Israeli hostages held in Gaza.

"Many opportunities have opened up now following this victory. First of all, to rescue the hostages," Netanyahu said in an address to officers of the security services.

"Of course, we will also have to solve the Gaza issue, to defeat Hamas, but I estimate that we will achieve both goals," he added, referring to his country's campaign to crush the Palestinian militant group in Gaza.


AFP
