News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
23
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
26
o
South
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Eendi Soual
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
23
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
26
o
South
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Netanyahu says 'victory' over Iran yields 'opportunities' to free Gaza hostages
Israel-Gaza War Updates
29-06-2025 | 13:56
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Netanyahu says 'victory' over Iran yields 'opportunities' to free Gaza hostages
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday that his country's "victory" over Iran in their 12-day war had created "opportunities," including for freeing Israeli hostages held in Gaza.
"Many opportunities have opened up now following this victory. First of all, to rescue the hostages," Netanyahu said in an address to officers of the security services.
"Of course, we will also have to solve the Gaza issue, to defeat Hamas, but I estimate that we will achieve both goals," he added, referring to his country's campaign to crush the Palestinian militant group in Gaza.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Netanyahu
Israel
Victory
Iran
Opportunities
Gaza
Hostages
Next
Israel army issues evacuation warning for parts of north Gaza
Qatar urges Israel, Hamas to seize 'window of opportunity' for Gaza truce
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-02
Netanyahu says Israeli army 'dissecting' Gaza to retrieve hostages
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-02
Netanyahu says Israeli army 'dissecting' Gaza to retrieve hostages
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-29
Netanyahu vows to achieve 'victory' in Gaza war
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-29
Netanyahu vows to achieve 'victory' in Gaza war
0
Middle East News
2025-06-12
Netanyahu says Israel operation against Iran to 'continue as many days as it takes'
Middle East News
2025-06-12
Netanyahu says Israel operation against Iran to 'continue as many days as it takes'
0
World News
2025-06-17
Russia says Israel 'reluctant' to accept outside mediation over Iran conflict
World News
2025-06-17
Russia says Israel 'reluctant' to accept outside mediation over Iran conflict
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02:19
Israel army issues evacuation warning for parts of north Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02:19
Israel army issues evacuation warning for parts of north Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-06-28
Qatar urges Israel, Hamas to seize 'window of opportunity' for Gaza truce
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-06-28
Qatar urges Israel, Hamas to seize 'window of opportunity' for Gaza truce
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-06-27
Gaza rescuers say 62 killed by Israeli forces
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-06-27
Gaza rescuers say 62 killed by Israeli forces
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-06-26
State Department approves $30 million for funding of Gaza Humanitarian Foundation
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-06-26
State Department approves $30 million for funding of Gaza Humanitarian Foundation
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-02
Flights 'full' as UAE lifts Lebanon travel ban, envoy tells LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-02
Flights 'full' as UAE lifts Lebanon travel ban, envoy tells LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-08
French Ambassador hands FM Rajji border archive to aid in Syrian border demarcation
Lebanon News
2025-05-08
French Ambassador hands FM Rajji border archive to aid in Syrian border demarcation
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-12
Jeita Grotto set to reopen soon as tourism ministry, municipality reach deal
Lebanon News
2025-06-12
Jeita Grotto set to reopen soon as tourism ministry, municipality reach deal
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-05-18
Israeli army announces large-scale ground operation in northern and southern Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-05-18
Israeli army announces large-scale ground operation in northern and southern Gaza
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East News
04:34
Syrian army foils assassination attempt on President Ahmed al-Sharaa during planned visit to Daraa: Sources to LBCI
Middle East News
04:34
Syrian army foils assassination attempt on President Ahmed al-Sharaa during planned visit to Daraa: Sources to LBCI
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Lebanon prepares response to US proposals: Hezbollah insists on US guarantees before disarmament
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Lebanon prepares response to US proposals: Hezbollah insists on US guarantees before disarmament
3
Lebanon News
11:23
After war, Syria, Lebanon peace deals with Israel needed: US envoy
Lebanon News
11:23
After war, Syria, Lebanon peace deals with Israel needed: US envoy
4
Lebanon News
03:17
Israeli strike targets house in Aita al-Shaab, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
03:17
Israeli strike targets house in Aita al-Shaab, South Lebanon
5
Middle East News
05:34
SANA denies reports of assassination attempt on Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa
Middle East News
05:34
SANA denies reports of assassination attempt on Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Political earthquake in Israel: Trump boldly intervenes in Netanyahu trial
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Political earthquake in Israel: Trump boldly intervenes in Netanyahu trial
7
Lebanon News
00:19
Israeli army claims killing Hezbollah intelligence officer in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
00:19
Israeli army claims killing Hezbollah intelligence officer in South Lebanon
8
Lebanon News
08:39
MP Hajj Hassan on normalization with Israel: We will not change our position
Lebanon News
08:39
MP Hajj Hassan on normalization with Israel: We will not change our position
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More