In a statement issued by the Caretaker Minister of the Displaced, Issam Sharafeddine, he described the recent decision by the European Parliament to support the continued stay of Syrian refugees in Lebanon as arbitrary and unacceptable.



He viewed it as a measure aimed at pressuring Lebanon not to send an official ministerial delegation to Syria to initiate discussions on establishing protocols and implementing mechanisms for the safe return of refugees to their homeland.



Sharafeddine considered the decision a blatant interference in Lebanon's internal affairs, calling for an emergency session of the caretaker government to condemn and denounce this unjust resolution.



He emphasized that Lebanon is currently grappling with severe economic, social, security, and environmental challenges and may face future demographic implications due to this issue.



He highlighted that Lebanon had warmly welcomed Syrian refugees during the days of the war; however, with the change of conditions, a dignified and safe return has become a mandatory matter.