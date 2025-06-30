News
Mohammad Choucair discusses Brazil's customs exemption for Lebanese goods with Lebanese-Brazilian Business Council
Lebanon Economy
30-06-2025 | 08:47
2
min
Mohammad Choucair discusses Brazil’s customs exemption for Lebanese goods with Lebanese-Brazilian Business Council
Former Economy Minister and head of Lebanon’s economic bodies Mohammad Choucair welcomed Brazil’s recent decision to exempt several Lebanese products—such as olive oil—from customs duties, calling it a valuable opportunity to boost exports and deepen economic cooperation.
During a meeting with a delegation from the Lebanese-Brazilian Business Council headed by Rabih Frem, Choucair emphasized the need to build on this momentum.
He announced plans to organize a visit to Brazil, aimed at identifying and presenting viable joint projects that can benefit both countries.
He noted Brazil’s strong ties with Lebanon and its large Lebanese diaspora as key assets in expanding economic collaboration.
Frem highlighted the importance of pushing for additional exemptions for other Lebanese products and urged Choucair to form a working group within Beirut and Mount Lebanon to track trade tariffs and suggest improvements.
He also called on Choucair to lead a Lebanese economic delegation to Brazil, noting that such a move could unlock new trade and investment opportunities.
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
Mohammad Choucair
Brazil
Customs
Exemption
Lebanon
Legal cannabis in Lebanon: A long-stalled plan finally takes root
Previous
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
President Aoun discusses education reform with Minister Karami, urges support from Lebanese diaspora
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
President Aoun discusses education reform with Minister Karami, urges support from Lebanese diaspora
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Lebanon's President Aoun discusses upcoming UAE visit with Lebanese Ambassador Fouad Dandan
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Lebanon's President Aoun discusses upcoming UAE visit with Lebanese Ambassador Fouad Dandan
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-05
Berri discusses with US envoy Morgan Ortagus 18 reform laws passed by Lebanese Parliament
Lebanon News
2025-04-05
Berri discusses with US envoy Morgan Ortagus 18 reform laws passed by Lebanese Parliament
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-14
Lebanon names Mohammad Qabbani as new head of Council for Development and Reconstruction
Lebanon News
2025-05-14
Lebanon names Mohammad Qabbani as new head of Council for Development and Reconstruction
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-28
Legal cannabis in Lebanon: A long-stalled plan finally takes root
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-28
Legal cannabis in Lebanon: A long-stalled plan finally takes root
0
Lebanon Economy
2025-06-27
Lebanon raises minimum wage to LBP 28 million
Lebanon Economy
2025-06-27
Lebanon raises minimum wage to LBP 28 million
0
Lebanon Economy
2025-06-27
Lebanon's fuel prices see a significant increase
Lebanon Economy
2025-06-27
Lebanon's fuel prices see a significant increase
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-24
Bank Audi and Neo Digital Bank introduce Google Pay services in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-06-24
Bank Audi and Neo Digital Bank introduce Google Pay services in Lebanon
World News
08:27
Spain socialist heavyweight detained in corruption case: Legal sources
World News
08:27
Spain socialist heavyweight detained in corruption case: Legal sources
0
Middle East News
2025-06-24
Iran denies firing missiles at Israel after ceasefire announcement
Middle East News
2025-06-24
Iran denies firing missiles at Israel after ceasefire announcement
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-10
Paragliding fatality in Sahel Aalma: Instructor flees after man falls to death — Here’s what we know so far
Lebanon News
2025-05-10
Paragliding fatality in Sahel Aalma: Instructor flees after man falls to death — Here’s what we know so far
0
World News
2025-05-08
Putin says Russia, China defend 'truth' about WWII
World News
2025-05-08
Putin says Russia, China defend 'truth' about WWII
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Lebanon prepares response to US proposals: Hezbollah insists on US guarantees before disarmament
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Lebanon prepares response to US proposals: Hezbollah insists on US guarantees before disarmament
2
Lebanon News
11:23
After war, Syria, Lebanon peace deals with Israel needed: US envoy
Lebanon News
11:23
After war, Syria, Lebanon peace deals with Israel needed: US envoy
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Political earthquake in Israel: Trump boldly intervenes in Netanyahu trial
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Political earthquake in Israel: Trump boldly intervenes in Netanyahu trial
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Internal Syrian opposition: Could Israel and Syria normalize relations soon?
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Internal Syrian opposition: Could Israel and Syria normalize relations soon?
5
Lebanon News
06:12
Lebanese Parliament holds session despite walkouts by major blocs
Lebanon News
06:12
Lebanese Parliament holds session despite walkouts by major blocs
6
Middle East News
05:18
Israel interested in establishing diplomatic ties with Syria and Lebanon, foreign minister says
Middle East News
05:18
Israel interested in establishing diplomatic ties with Syria and Lebanon, foreign minister says
7
Lebanon News
04:13
Lebanon's president meets UNIFIL's new commander to discuss border issues
Lebanon News
04:13
Lebanon's president meets UNIFIL's new commander to discuss border issues
8
Lebanon News
03:55
Lebanon's Grand Mufti set to meet Syria's president Saturday, LBCI sources confirm
Lebanon News
03:55
Lebanon's Grand Mufti set to meet Syria's president Saturday, LBCI sources confirm
