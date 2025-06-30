Mohammad Choucair discusses Brazil’s customs exemption for Lebanese goods with Lebanese-Brazilian Business Council

Former Economy Minister and head of Lebanon’s economic bodies Mohammad Choucair welcomed Brazil’s recent decision to exempt several Lebanese products—such as olive oil—from customs duties, calling it a valuable opportunity to boost exports and deepen economic cooperation.



During a meeting with a delegation from the Lebanese-Brazilian Business Council headed by Rabih Frem, Choucair emphasized the need to build on this momentum.



He announced plans to organize a visit to Brazil, aimed at identifying and presenting viable joint projects that can benefit both countries.



He noted Brazil’s strong ties with Lebanon and its large Lebanese diaspora as key assets in expanding economic collaboration.



Frem highlighted the importance of pushing for additional exemptions for other Lebanese products and urged Choucair to form a working group within Beirut and Mount Lebanon to track trade tariffs and suggest improvements.



He also called on Choucair to lead a Lebanese economic delegation to Brazil, noting that such a move could unlock new trade and investment opportunities.