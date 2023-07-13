National Liberal Party opposes the EU decision on Syrian refugees

During its regular meeting, the Political Council of the National Liberal Party, chaired by MP Camille Dory Chamoun and attended by party members, expressed its objection to the European Union's decision regarding Syrian refugees, considering it unfair to Lebanon and its sovereignty.



The party emphasizes the need for the refugees to return to their country or establish a safe zone on Syrian territory near the Lebanese border under the supervision of the United Nations until conditions are conducive for their safe return to their cities and villages.



Regarding the issue of the governance of the Central Bank of Lebanon, the National Liberal Party asserts the following positions: No to legislation, no to extension, no to appointments, and no to the evasion of responsibilities by the ruling governor's deputies and legal manipulations. Yes, to the implementation of the constitution and the Money and Credit law, and the election of a president for the republic as soon as possible.



The National Liberal Party condemned the judicial ruling against journalist Dima Sadek, mainly as the decision hides political collusion, confirming that the judiciary is unfair and biased, despite the constant rhetoric from the prosecutor about freedom of belief and opinion.