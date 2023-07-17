Egypt, France, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the US Urge Parliament to Fulfill Constitutional Responsibility and Elect a President

Lebanon News
2023-07-17 | 15:12
High views
Egypt, France, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the US Urge Parliament to Fulfill Constitutional Responsibility and Elect a President
2min
Egypt, France, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the US Urge Parliament to Fulfill Constitutional Responsibility and Elect a President

In a joint statement released on Monday, Egypt, France, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United States have called upon the Lebanese Members of Parliament to fulfill their constitutional responsibility and proceed with the election of a president.
 
The five countries expressed their concern over the prolonged delay in electing a successor to President Michel Aoun, urging Lebanon's political leaders to take immediate action to address the pressing needs of the nation.

Nearly nine months have passed since the end of President Aoun's term, and Lebanon's political landscape still lacks a new president. Recognizing Lebanon's sovereignty and independence, the participating nations underscored their commitment to the country's stability and prosperity. The joint statement emphasized the urgency of electing a president who embodies integrity, unites the nation, and prioritizes the interests of the Lebanese people.

The importance of forming a broad and inclusive coalition to implement essential economic reforms, especially those recommended by the International Monetary Fund, was stressed by the five countries. The governments of Egypt, France, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United States expressed their willingness to work jointly with Lebanon to support the implementation of these reform measures, which are deemed critical for the country's future prosperity and security.

The joint statement also highlighted the immediate need for judicial reform and the rule of law, particularly in relation to the investigation of the 2020 Port of Beirut explosion. Lebanon's leaders were strongly urged to take action and overcome the current political impasse to ensure justice and accountability.

The participating countries emphasized the importance of the Lebanese government's adherence to related UN Security Council Resolutions, as well as other relevant international agreements and resolutions, including those issued by the Arab League. They also reiterated the significance of Lebanon's commitment to the National Accord Agreement, which plays a crucial role in preserving national unity and civil justice within the country.

Egypt, France, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United States remain steadfast in their support for Lebanon. They look forward to continued coordination and collaboration to help Lebanon navigate through its challenges and meet the aspirations of its people.

Download now the LBCI mobile app
