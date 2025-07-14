Iran says it will respond to re-imposition of UN sanctions

Middle East News
14-07-2025 | 05:26
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Iran says it will respond to re-imposition of UN sanctions
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Iran says it will respond to re-imposition of UN sanctions

Iran will react to any re-imposition of United Nations sanctions over its nuclear program, the country's foreign ministry spokesperson said on Monday, without elaborating on what actions Tehran might take.

A French diplomatic source told Reuters last week that European powers would have to restore U.N. sanctions on Iran under the so-called "snapback mechanism" if there were no nuclear deal that guaranteed European security interests.

The "snapback mechanism" is a process that would re-impose U.N. sanctions on Tehran under a 2015 nuclear deal that lifted the measures in return for restrictions on Iran's nuclear program.

"The threat to use the snapback mechanism lacks legal and political basis and will be met with an appropriate and proportionate response from the Islamic Republic of Iran," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei told a press conference, without giving further details.



Reuters

Middle East News

Iran

UN

Sanctions

Nuclear

Program

LBCI Next
Israel strikes tanks in Syria's Sweida
Iran says 'no specific date' for US nuclear talks
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-18

Iran's UN Ambassador: We will respond "without restraint" to Israeli strikes

LBCI
World News
2025-05-06

Kremlin says will stick to May 8-10 truce, but respond to Ukrainian attacks

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-24

Israel will 'respond forcefully to Iran's ceasefire violation': Defense Minister

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-13

Iran says has 'legitimate right' to respond to Israel attacks

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
08:41

Death toll from Syria Bedouin-Druze clashes rises to 89: Monitor

LBCI
Middle East News
07:55

Israel strikes tanks in Syria's Sweida

LBCI
Middle East News
05:16

Iran says 'no specific date' for US nuclear talks

LBCI
Middle East News
04:34

Blast in residential block near Iran's Qom

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-06-02

Zelensky urges Trump to approve sanctions to 'push' Russia to full ceasefire

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-07

Lebanon’s Education Ministry denies exam rumors, urges students to rely on official sources

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-13

Iran media says air defenses intercept 'projectiles' over Tehran

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-26

Shooting at wedding in Baalbek leaves one dead, two injured

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
01:08

Turkish Airlines denies flight cancellations to Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, and Jordan

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Syria considers closing its land border: What are the consequences for Lebanon?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Maritime demarcation deal: Beirut prepares to host Cypriot delegation for maritime border talks

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Talks advance in Azerbaijan: Israel and Syria prepare for next diplomatic step with draft deal in hand

LBCI
Middle East News
01:26

More than 30 killed in sectarian clashes in Syria's Sweida, interior ministry says

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:14

Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to boost financial oversight

LBCI
Middle East News
07:55

Israel strikes tanks in Syria's Sweida

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:31

Jeita Grotto to welcome visitors starting July 15

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More