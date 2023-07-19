News
Geagea calls for swift action on presidential crisis in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-07-19 | 08:41
High views
Geagea calls for swift action on presidential crisis in Lebanon
Samir Geagea, the leader of the Lebanese Forces Party, said on Wednesday that the stance of Lebanon's friends, who met in Doha within the framework of the Quintet Committee last Monday, has become evident.
The statement issued by the committee emphasized adherence to the Lebanese constitution, international resolutions, Arab League decisions, and Lebanon's sovereign and reform priorities for any presidential and political authority. This effectively nullified the attempts of some internal factions, especially those aligned with the resistance axis, to rely on the support of Lebanon's friends, either to elect a resistance-aligned candidate or gain illegitimate gains in order to end their obstruction of the presidential elections.
Geagea stated in the statement, "It has also become evident that all of Lebanon's friends who gathered in Doha last Monday are firmly convinced that the solution to the presidential crisis is clear and straightforward: the parliamentary blocs and members should shoulder their responsibilities and proceed to elect a president for the Republic, as stipulated in the Lebanese constitution. The constitutional mechanisms should be allowed to follow their natural course, starting with the election of a new president, appointing a prime minister, and forming the next government."
He added, "It has also become evident that Lebanon's friends have a strategic orientation towards the necessity of establishing a functioning state in Lebanon, with its strategic decisions made internally, and the implementation of all international resolutions."
From this perspective, Geagea urged the forces of the resistance axis to stop wasting valuable time for the Lebanese people by betting on the element of time to change the dynamics, considering that this factor is no longer feasible. He called on Speaker Nabih Berri to quickly convene a series of presidential election sessions, leading to the election of a president for the country.
Geagea emphasized that the resistance axis bears the responsibility for all the poverty, disasters, and migration that the Lebanese people are currently suffering, and it will bear even greater responsibility for every day it continues to obstruct the presidential elections.
