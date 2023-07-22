Okais to LBCI: Caretaker government has no authority to extend, appoint, or accept resignations in BDL's governorship file

Lebanon News
2023-07-22 | 05:02
High views
Okais to LBCI: Caretaker government has no authority to extend, appoint, or accept resignations in BDL&#39;s governorship file
3min
Okais to LBCI: Caretaker government has no authority to extend, appoint, or accept resignations in BDL's governorship file

MP George Okais considered that "there are three issues to address the upcoming vacuum in the governance of Banque du Liban (BDL). The first is the appointment of a governor by the caretaker government; the second is the extension of the current ruler; and the third is the transfer of the governor's authority to the first deputy," asking: "Does the caretaker government have the right to extend or appoint?" 

During an interview on LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, he said: "The four deputy governors said: On August 1, we will not violate the law," adding, "This is an indication that the entire period preceding this date was marred by violation of laws as if their speech was a condemnation of all previous policies." 

Okais added, "We want the deputy governors or those in charge of monetary policies to implement the laws, and for the government to carry out the rescue plan, and for the parliament to issue reform legislation and laws after electing a president, and we want to abolish 'fake' platforms." 

He described the sessions held in Parliament with the Administration and Justice Committee and the deputy governors as "positive." 

He pointed out that "the caretaker government does not have the right to extend, appoint, or accept any resignation in the governance file, and 'there are confusions saying' that when we reach July 31, the governor is required to continue running the public utility, and this is a constitutional heresy that can be appealed and nullified on the second day." 

Okais pointed out that "the Governor of Banque du Liban is obligated to deliver and hand over the responsibility to First Deputy Governor, Wassim Mansouri, and after receiving it, Mansouri has the right to resign, and since it is a caretaker government, it is not entitled to accept the resignation, so he completes the management of the public facility, and the powers would be transferred to him in full." 

He stressed that "the parliamentary majority is against the extension of the governor's term, against the appointment of a new governor by the caretaker government, and the resignation of the four deputies." 

He said, "We intersect with the Free Patriotic Movement in rejecting Frangieh's candidacy, and the reasons for their rejection may differ from our reasons, and we intersect with them in adopting Azour's candidacy." 

In the presidential file, he said: "I do not think that Le Drian will listen to us on this visit, but rather we are the ones who will listen to him. The question is: Will he be a representative of his country only or to the Quintet meeting?" 

Regarding their relationship with France, he said, "It is a historical relationship, and France is a friendly country and supports Lebanon in several matters. I do not think that this relationship can be shaken by France's position at a specific political moment in Lebanon. This relationship is based on mutual respect, and we meet with the French regularly to listen to them, and they listen to us."
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

MP George Okais

Presidential

Vacuum

Banque du Liban (BDL)

France

Hezbollah Central Council member slams opposition's rejection of consensus
MP Fadlallah emphasizes the equation of Army-People-Resistance for Lebanon's security
