MP Neemat Frem: Lebanon is at risk of losing investments to Syria

Lebanon News
31-01-2025 | 06:11
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
MP Neemat Frem: Lebanon is at risk of losing investments to Syria
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
MP Neemat Frem: Lebanon is at risk of losing investments to Syria

MP Neemat Frem sounded the alarm over Lebanon's economic future, warning that the country is at risk of losing critical international investments to Syria.  

"The race with Syria for investments and international support has begun, and Lebanon is in danger of losing the opportunity!" Frem wrote on X.  

He called for urgent action to facilitate the Prime Minister-designate's efforts in forming an effective government capable of meeting the conditions necessary to attract Arab and international capital while implementing the reforms required by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank.  

"The deadline is short, and swift action is an absolute necessity. Otherwise, we will return to square one—only this time with more destruction, escalating tensions in the south, and worsening hardships for citizens," Frem concluded.

Lebanon News

MP

Neemat Frem

Lebanon

Risk

Investments

Syria

LBCI Next
Mikati meets Egyptian FM, expresses confidence in swift government formation amidst regional challenges
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-17

Syrian Interior Ministry foils weapon smuggling attempt to Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-14

Lebanon's FM emphasizes importance of preserving Syria's territorial integrity and sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-13

MP Neemat Frem discusses Lebanon's reconstruction and presidential responsibilities with LF's Geagea

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-12

MP Neemat Frem officially announces candidacy for Lebanon's presidency — Meet the candidate

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:11

President Aoun follows up on South Lebanon developments, sends condolences to Trump over US aircraft collision

LBCI
World News
06:53

Reuters: US seeks to block Hezbollah ally from naming Lebanon finance minister

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:25

Mikati meets Egyptian FM, expresses confidence in swift government formation amidst regional challenges

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:03

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:20

Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines

LBCI
World News
2025-01-18

Russian attack kills four in Kyiv

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:25

Mikati meets Egyptian FM, expresses confidence in swift government formation amidst regional challenges

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:03

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:03

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:20

Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-27

MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-25

LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-23

French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-22

Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-21

PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:16

LBCI obtains list of Hezbollah captives held by Israel

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

US Envoy Morgan Ortagus to visit Lebanon: Discussions center on Israeli withdrawal and Hezbollah captives

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:49

The struggle to finalize Lebanon's cabinet amid sectarian disputes: President Aoun calls for urgent government formation

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:30

Israel accuses Iran of funding Hezbollah via Beirut Airport, complaints filed with US-led ceasefire committee: WSJ

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:53

History of technocracy: Can Lebanon's leaders accept a true technocratic government?

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:00

PM-designate Nawaf Salam calls Grand Mufti, reaffirms commitment to government formation

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:59

Israeli army claims striking Hezbollah targets in Bekaa Valley

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:11

Hamas announces the death of Al-Qassam Brigades chief Mohammad Deif

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More