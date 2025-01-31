MP Neemat Frem: Lebanon is at risk of losing investments to Syria

MP Neemat Frem sounded the alarm over Lebanon's economic future, warning that the country is at risk of losing critical international investments to Syria.



"The race with Syria for investments and international support has begun, and Lebanon is in danger of losing the opportunity!" Frem wrote on X.



He called for urgent action to facilitate the Prime Minister-designate's efforts in forming an effective government capable of meeting the conditions necessary to attract Arab and international capital while implementing the reforms required by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank.



"The deadline is short, and swift action is an absolute necessity. Otherwise, we will return to square one—only this time with more destruction, escalating tensions in the south, and worsening hardships for citizens," Frem concluded.