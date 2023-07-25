Lebanon's sovereignty at stake: MPs call for end to Syrian refugee asylum classification

Lebanon News
2023-07-25 | 07:29
Lebanon&#39;s sovereignty at stake: MPs call for end to Syrian refugee asylum classification
2min
Lebanon's sovereignty at stake: MPs call for end to Syrian refugee asylum classification

A coalition comprising the "Strong Republic" bloc and MPs Michel Moawad, Fouad Makhzoumi, Adib Abdel Massih, and Ghassan Skaf has submitted a petition to the Caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, which calls for an end to the government's engagement with international organizations that classify Syrian refugees in Lebanon as asylum seekers, in violation of the Lebanese Constitution, laws, and agreements signed with the United Nations.  

Instead, they urge the authorities to take measures to facilitate the return of those without a legal justification for their presence on Lebanese soil.  

The petition emphasizes that decisions regarding the Syrian presence in Lebanon are exclusively a sovereign matter under the jurisdiction of Lebanese authorities. 

The petition references a recommendation issued by the European Parliament on July 12, 2023, calling for the continued stay of Syrian refugees in Lebanon.  

The European Parliament suggested that their voluntary, dignified, and secure return should follow international standards.
 
It asserts that categorizing the Syrian presence in Lebanon is a sovereign decision solely within the realm of Lebanese authorities. 
Furthermore, the petition highlights Lebanon's status as an independent, indivisible nation with full sovereignty, as enshrined in Article 1 of the Lebanese Constitution. 

The preamble of the Lebanese Constitution states that Lebanon is a unified land, not subject to partition, division, or settlement. 

In line with the 2003 Memorandum of Understanding signed between the Lebanese General Security and UNHCR Lebanon, the petition underscores that "Lebanon is a country of transit, not a country of asylum." 

In light of the above, the petition maintains that the grounds for Syrian refugees seeking asylum in Lebanon have ceased to exist, especially considering the removal of reasons, conditions, and justifications for their stay. 

In conclusion, the petitioners request that the current government, albeit caretaker, take decisive action to revoke refugee status for Syrians in Lebanon, considering the above reasons and the absence of grounds, conditions, and justifications. The government is also urged to undertake all necessary steps for their safe return to their country of origin.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Strong Republic

Bloc

MPs

Michel Moawad

Fouad Makhzoumi

Adib Abdel Massih

Ghassan Skaf

Petition

Prime Minister

Najib Mikati

Government

United Nations

Syria

Refugees

Crisis

