MP Georges Adwan unveils positive results: Follow-up on BDL's deputy governors

Lebanon News
2023-07-26 | 05:09
MP Georges Adwan unveils positive results: Follow-up on BDL&#39;s deputy governors
2min
MP Georges Adwan unveils positive results: Follow-up on BDL's deputy governors

During a committee session, the Chairman of the Administration and Justice Committee, MP Georges Adwan, presented a summary of his follow-up on previous meetings dedicated to hearing the deputy governors of Lebanon's Central Bank.  

He emphasized that the previous committee meetings and review of the prepared plan led to "positive results." It was observed that the government and those involved in the Central Bank's governance issue had not given the expected vacancy in this position the attention it deserved. Instead, they dealt with the matter as if it were a normal issue, leaving the resolution to the last moment. 

He stated, "The deputy governors considered that the current monetary policy path does not serve the public interest. Therefore, they proposed the necessity of adopting a new path."  

They provided a detailed explanation of their approach to the matter, including continuing the current approach to handling employee salaries for six months.  

After that, a gradual transition to a transparent and legal platform should be implemented rather than an abrupt change overnight, as some have falsely claimed. He stressed that the resignation issue was a cry to draw attention to the seriousness of the current situation and its expected outcomes. 

Adwan added, "The deputy governors confirmed that continuing with the current path might deplete the available reserves while they put forward a plan that could cost a specific amount over the next six months." 

"This period is crucial for shifting to a different path that contributes to preserving the reserves and boosting the economy." They demanded that a series of necessary reform measures accompany this. He continued, "Now that the matter is in the hands of the government and its responsibility." 

Regarding the required follow-up, he said, "I communicated with the government and hoped to hold a meeting with the deputy governors to follow up on the discussions with them." 

The Prime Minister met with them and consulted them, acknowledging that the plan proposed by the governor's deputies represents a good path. He requested them and the relevant ministers to study what steps the government should take to ensure they are legally permissible. 

Another meeting is scheduled to be held after 48 hours to address the situation further, he said.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Central Bank

Governor

Crisis

MP Georges Adwan

Deputy Governors

