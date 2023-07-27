News
MPs Marc Daou, Michel Doueihi, and Waddah al-Saddek meet Le Drian
Lebanon News
2023-07-27 | 09:15
MPs Marc Daou, Michel Doueihi, and Waddah al-Saddek meet Le Drian
MPs Marc Daou, Michel Doueihi, and Waddah al-Saddek announced that they met with French Presidential envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian yesterday evening at the Pine Palace in the presence of the French Ambassador, Anne Grillo.
In their statement, they mentioned that Le Drian explained the details of his new initiative regarding the presidential deadline during a lengthy meeting that lasted for more than two hours.
This initiative is coordinated with the five countries (Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United States, and France).
Le Drian emphasized the content of the statement issued by its representatives during their last meeting in Doha, especially regarding the necessity of respecting the constitutional mechanisms for electing a president and the measures that the international community intends to impose on the obstructers.
They stated that "Le Drian affirmed that this attempt is the only one undertaken by friends of Lebanon to find a way out of the crisis by inviting parliamentary blocs to a working meeting in September, focused on the presidential elections and specifically on the qualifications that the President of the Republic must possess and the tasks he will undertake during his tenure."
As for their part, they emphasized their commitment to the constitutional mechanisms and their initial position based on the necessity of holding open and consecutive parliamentary sessions immediately, in accordance with the constitution.
They informed Minister Le Drian of their support for the statement issued by the Doha Quintet meeting and the importance of the resolution by the European Parliament, which pointed out the parties responsible for obstruction and the continued presidential vacuum while expressing reservations about item 13 related to the refugee file.
After an extensive discussion about the details of the initiative presented to them, they requested Minister Le Drian to consult with the rest of their colleagues and some parliamentary blocs and independents to reach a unified stance that serves the national interest, preserves the constitution, and allows the presidential deadline to be met.
At the end of the meeting, they conveyed to the French envoy the aspirations of the Lebanese people to restore the state, achieve sovereignty and justice, and hold those responsible for the current situation accountable, as they have expressed since October 17, 2019.
They also warned against betraying the Lebanese people by the international community and trivializing the path toward settlements that would turn back the clock and allow the political authority to exploit deliberate obstruction to renew itself.
