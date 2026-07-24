Lebanon’s Civil Defense warns against swimming along entire coastline

Lebanon News
24-07-2026 | 05:59
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Lebanon’s Civil Defense warns against swimming along entire coastline
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Lebanon’s Civil Defense warns against swimming along entire coastline

The Lebanese Civil Defense warned citizens against swimming along the country’s coastline, from Aabdeh in the north to Naqoura in the south, due to high waves and strong sea currents that increase the risk of drowning incidents.

In a statement, the Civil Defense urged the public to exercise caution and refrain from swimming until sea conditions improve, while adhering to public safety guidelines and instructions from relevant authorities.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Lebanese Civil Defense

Swimming

Aabdeh

Naqoura

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